How the West Was Won Show at Acrisure Arena Postponed to February 14, 2026

Published on November 26, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







PALM DESERT, CA - How the West Was Won, one of the most iconic hip-hop showcases that will be making its highly anticipated return to Acrisure Arena, will now take place on Saturday, February 14, 2025. Experience this legendary lineup of artists who shaped the sound of a generation LIVE in the desert. Note: the show was originally scheduled to take place on Friday, December 5, 2025.

Headlining the night are none other than the trailblazing Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, whose groundbreaking style and classic hits like "Tha Crossroads" and "1st of tha Month" continue to influence artists worldwide.

Joining them for this unforgettable night of music is a powerhouse lineup of West Coast royalty featuring E-40, Warren G, Jason Martin aka Problem, Suga Free, Brown Boy, and Glasses Malone

This marks the second time How the West Was Won will take over Acrisure Arena. Expect a night packed with energy, nostalgia, and classic tracks from some of the most respected names in hip-hop. Don't miss your chance to experience this legendary celebration of West Coast rap LIVE in the Coachella Valley.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster and through the Ticketmaster Box Office at Acrisure Arena.

Additionally, Acrisure Arena invites fans to enhance their concert experience by upgrading to The Compound, an exclusive outdoor VIP premium space just steps from the stage. The Compound offers a hosted full-service bar (spirits for purchase), a generous buffet, and unique amenities such as cozy fire pits, mini golf, bocce ball, and more. Purchase your access to The Compound.







