Ben Meyers' Overtime Goal Completes Firebirds' Comeback Victory

Published on November 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the San Diego Gulls on Friday night at Acrisure Arena in overtime by the final score of 3-2. Ben Meyers scored the game winning goal 53 seconds into OT and Nikke Kokko made a career high 41 saves in the victory that improves the team's record to 8-5-2-0.

San Diego scored a pair of powerplay goals in the opening period in a 2:29 span. Yegor Sidorov netted the game's first goal followed by a Sasha Pastujov strike. The Firebirds were outshot 11-5 in the first.

Nikke Kokko stopped 19 Gulls shots in the second period which allowed his team to pull within one. J.R. Avon shot the puck through Ville Husso on a 2-on-1 rush for his fourth goal of the season. Logan Morrison and Zach Uens earned the assists at 17:19 of the middle frame.

The Firebirds went to the powerplay at 5:51 of the third period following a Pastujov boarding penalty. Logan Morrison tied the game just 15 seconds later, tapping in a rebound from a Carson Rehkopf shot. Ben Meyers picked up the secondary assist on Morrison's team-leading ninth goal of the season.

For the second straight meeting, the Firebirds and the Gulls needed overtime to settle things. Tyson Jugnauth led the rush into the offensive zone on Coachella Valley's first possession of OT - Jugnauth dropped the puck to Meyers who ripped a shot past the glove of Husso to earn Coachella Valley the extra point 53 seconds into overtime.

Coachella Valley finished the game 1-for-3 on the powerplay and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. The Firebirds were outshot by the Gulls 42-27. Nikke Kokko made a career high 41 saves in the victory, surpassing his previous high of 39 which also came against San Diego back on October 10th of this season.

THREE STARS

3.) Nikke Kokko - 41 saves (career high), including 19 saves in the second period. The win improves his record to 5-3-0 on the season.

2.) Logan Morrison - Morrison had a goal and an assist in the victory. By adding two points, Morrison now has 9 points (5 goals, 4 assists) over his last 7 games.

1.) Ben Meyers - Meyers' overtime winner sealed the victory for Coachella Valley just 53 seconds into the extra session and also had the primary assist on the Logan Morrison game-tying goal. Meyers now has 5 points (3 goals, 2 assists) in 5 games with the Firebirds this season.







American Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.