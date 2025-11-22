Barracuda Stay Hot, Clip Canucks, 5-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Barracuda (9-5-1-1) used a three-goal third period to power past the Abbotsford Canucks (3-12-0-2) in a 5-3 win on Friday night at Tech CU Arena. With the victory, the Barracuda have now collected points in their last nine (7-1-1-1) and have wins in their last three.

San Jose got off to a strong start, striking twice on the power play in the opening period. At 10:23, Oliver Wahlstrom (3) ripped in shot from the right side, and at 14:18, Jimmy Huntington (2) doubled the lead, finishing off a goal-mouth setup from Vincent Iorio to make it 2-0 after twenty minutes.

In the second, Abbotsford flipped the momentum. The Canucks capitalized on consecutive power plays, with Ben Berard (4) scoring at 2:13 and Ty Mueller (5) tying the game at 8:52. At 12:57, Chase Wouters (3) gave Abbotsford its first lead of the night, beating Jakub Skarek on a breakaway.

But the Barracuda roared back in the final frame. Pavol Regenda (3) tied the game at 6:18, directing in a back-post past from Kasper Halttunen. After sustained pressure late in the frame, rookie Igor Chernyshov (7) delivered the eventual game-winner at 16:35, poking in a loose puck from just outside the crease. Regenda (4) then sealed the victory with an empty-net goal at 18:39, capping off his fifth career two-goal night.

Skarek earned the win with 19 saves, improving to 6-2 on the season and has now won four in a row. Nikita Tolopilo turned aside 28 shots for the Canucks in his first action since October 24. San Jose outshot Abbotsford 33-22, and went 2-for-3 on the power play.

The Barracuda and Canucks close out their weekend set on Saturday night at Tech CU Arena (6 p.m.) for Star Wars Night. For tickets, visit sjbarracuda.com.

