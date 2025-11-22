Reign Downed by Condors, 3-2

Published on November 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (9-6-1-0) defeated the Bakersfield Condors (7-6-3-0) Friday night by a final score of 3-2 in front of 8,562 fans at Toyota Arena. The Reign and Condors will meet Saturday night for a 7 p.m. (PST) at Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield.

The Reign led 2-0 after the first period and 3-0 after two periods as both goals for Bakersfield came with less than three minutes to play in the contest. Kenny Connors notched a Gordie Howe Hat-Trick while Jared Wright scored a goal and picked up a fighting major. Koehn Ziemmer joined the party with a fight as well while Taylor Ward scored the Reign's first goal of the night and Andre Lee finished with two assists.

Date: Nov. 21, 2025

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd FINAL

ONT 2 1 0 3

BAK 0 0 2 2

Shots PP

ONT 24 0/7

BAK 17 1/4

GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Three Stars -

1. Kenny Connors (ONT)

2. Jared Wright (ONT)

3. Andre Lee (ONT)

W: Copley

L: Ingram

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.







American Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.