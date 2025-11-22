Reign Downed by Condors, 3-2
Published on November 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (9-6-1-0) defeated the Bakersfield Condors (7-6-3-0) Friday night by a final score of 3-2 in front of 8,562 fans at Toyota Arena. The Reign and Condors will meet Saturday night for a 7 p.m. (PST) at Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield.
The Reign led 2-0 after the first period and 3-0 after two periods as both goals for Bakersfield came with less than three minutes to play in the contest. Kenny Connors notched a Gordie Howe Hat-Trick while Jared Wright scored a goal and picked up a fighting major. Koehn Ziemmer joined the party with a fight as well while Taylor Ward scored the Reign's first goal of the night and Andre Lee finished with two assists.
Date: Nov. 21, 2025
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
1st 2nd 3rd FINAL
ONT 2 1 0 3
BAK 0 0 2 2
Shots PP
ONT 24 0/7
BAK 17 1/4
GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Three Stars -
1. Kenny Connors (ONT)
2. Jared Wright (ONT)
3. Andre Lee (ONT)
W: Copley
L: Ingram
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.