P-Bruins Fend off Phantoms
Published on November 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins fended off the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 3-2 on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Defenseman Victor Soderstrom posted two primary assists, while forward Jacob Perreault netted the game-winning goal in the final frame. Goaltender Simon Zajicek stopped 30 shots in the victory.
How It Happened
From above the crease, Jake Schmaltz got his stick on Soderstrom's slapshot from the top of the right circle and redirected it into the back of the net to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead just 2:20 into the opening frame. Joey Abate was credited with a secondary assist.
While on the power play, Karsen Dorwart caught a cross-ice pass in the right circle and fired a wrist shot under the bar to tie the game at 1-1 with 16:01 remaining in the first period.
Soderstrom snapped a shot from the point that Patrick Brown deflected in front of the goaltender for a power play goal, giving Providence a 2-0 lead with 11:09 to play in the first frame. Matthew Poitras received a secondary assist.
A turnover sent Perreault on a breakaway, where he deked to the forehand and tucked the puck past the goaltender to extend the P-Bruins' lead to 3-1 with 15:57 to play in the third frame.
Anthony Richard poked a loose puck in the crease across the goal line to cut the Providence lead to 3-2 with 2:12 left in the third period.
Stats
Zajicek has allowed two goals or less in each of his first seven AHL starts.
Perreault scored in his first game as a Providence Bruin.
Zajicek stopped 30 of 32 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 23 shots.
The power play went 1-for-3 and the penalty kill was 2-for-3.
The P-Bruins improve to 13-2-0-0.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday, November 22 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.
Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.
American Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2025
- Amerks Unable to Hold Lead in 5-4 Loss to Islanders - Rochester Americans
- Griffins Suffer First Regulation Loss of Season to Checkers - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Stun Stars in Overtime - Texas Stars
- Penguins Fall to Wolf Pack, 5-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Senators Fall 4-3 in Overtime against the Rocket - Belleville Senators
- Derrick Pouliot Records Three Points as Wolf Pack Down Penguins 5-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bruins Hold off Phantoms 3-2 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Romanov Rises to Occasion, T-Birds Blank Comets - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Black Dazzles in Grand Rapids, Checkers Win Fifth in a Row - Charlotte Checkers
- Terry and Islanders Stun Americans with Comeback Victory in 5-4 Win - Bridgeport Islanders
- P-Bruins Fend off Phantoms - Providence Bruins
- Comets Fall 2-0 in Springfield in Tight Battle against the Thunderbirds - Utica Comets
- Blues Assign F Alexandre Texier to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Three-Game Road Trip Begins Against Bruins - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Moose Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Manitoba Moose
- IceHogs Partner with State Representative West in Share the Warmth Clothing Drive - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Blues Assign D Hunter Skinner to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Condors at Reign, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Moose Run Streak to Five in Win over Chicago - Manitoba Moose
- Bears Earn Fifth Straight Win in 5-2 Victory over Monsters - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- P-Bruins Fend off Phantoms
- Providence Bruins Sign Christian Wolanin and Shawn Element to PTO, Recall Jacob Perreault from Mariners
- P-Bruins Blanked by Rocket
- Locmelis, P-Bruins Top Comets in Overtime for Fifth Straight Victory
- Lysell's Overtime Tally Lifts P-Bruins Past Wolf Pack