P-Bruins Fend off Phantoms

Published on November 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins fended off the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 3-2 on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Defenseman Victor Soderstrom posted two primary assists, while forward Jacob Perreault netted the game-winning goal in the final frame. Goaltender Simon Zajicek stopped 30 shots in the victory.

How It Happened

From above the crease, Jake Schmaltz got his stick on Soderstrom's slapshot from the top of the right circle and redirected it into the back of the net to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead just 2:20 into the opening frame. Joey Abate was credited with a secondary assist.

While on the power play, Karsen Dorwart caught a cross-ice pass in the right circle and fired a wrist shot under the bar to tie the game at 1-1 with 16:01 remaining in the first period.

Soderstrom snapped a shot from the point that Patrick Brown deflected in front of the goaltender for a power play goal, giving Providence a 2-0 lead with 11:09 to play in the first frame. Matthew Poitras received a secondary assist.

A turnover sent Perreault on a breakaway, where he deked to the forehand and tucked the puck past the goaltender to extend the P-Bruins' lead to 3-1 with 15:57 to play in the third frame.

Anthony Richard poked a loose puck in the crease across the goal line to cut the Providence lead to 3-2 with 2:12 left in the third period.

Stats

Zajicek has allowed two goals or less in each of his first seven AHL starts.

Perreault scored in his first game as a Providence Bruin.

Zajicek stopped 30 of 32 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 23 shots.

The power play went 1-for-3 and the penalty kill was 2-for-3.

The P-Bruins improve to 13-2-0-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday, November 22 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.