Senators Fall 4-3 in Overtime against the Rocket

Published on November 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release









Belleville Senators goaltender Mads Sogaard and right wing Oskar Pettersson

(Belleville Senators, Credit: Laval Rocket) Belleville Senators goaltender Mads Sogaard and right wing Oskar Pettersson(Belleville Senators, Credit: Laval Rocket)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators hit the road for a four-game trip, starting in Quebec against the Laval Rocket, falling 4-3.

A rowdy Place Bell saw the Senators and Rocket get off to an exciting start, with chances at both ends of the ice, though Belleville would strike first. Sustained pressure and a poke check by Jan Jenik caused a turnover in front of the net, leading to Arthur Kaliyev's tenth goal of the season and a 1-0 lead. Later in the first frame, the Rocket answered back. David Reinbacher helped set up a Luke Tuch shot that was tipped in by Will Dineen for his first of the season, tying the game at 1-1.

Period two trended similarly to the first, though the Rocket earned their first lead of the game. Reinbacher recorded his second point of the night and his first goal of the season with help from Sean Farrell and Laurent Dauphin to make it 2-1 just past the midway point. Belleville was quick to strike back, as nine seconds later the game was tied. Keean Washkurak dropped a pass to Scott Harrington, who fired a seeing-eye shot from the point that beat Kaapo Kahkonen to even it at 2-2. Later in the period, with just over five minutes remaining, Tobie Bisson and Josh Didier fed Tuch for a shot that slipped past Mads Sogaard, giving Laval a 3-2 lead.

The final period saw the Rocket generate multiple chances, with Sogaard delivering a strong performance and the Senators tying the game late. An empty net in the Senators' end helped create more pressure on the Rocket, as a Kaliyev shot was blocked, leading to a pass over to Xavier Bourgault to make it 3-3 and force overtime.

The five-minute frame saw a strong offensive attack from Laval, ending with a Rocket goal to close out the game. A mad scramble in the crease, helped along by Dauphin, forced the puck out to Adam Engstrom, who fired a shot through multiple Senators defenders to win the game 4-3.

The Senators will continue this in division rivalry on Saturday to wrap up their back-to-back in Quebec against the Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) for a 3:00 p.m. puck drop at Place Bell.

Belleville will continue their four-game road trip as they travel to Manitoba to face the Moose (AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets) in a back-to-back matchup on November 25th and 26th.

Fast Facts:

#14 Scott Harrington scored and now has points in back-to-back games

#24 Jan Jenik added an assist and two shots on net

#26 Carter Yakemchuk had one assist and is now on a three-game point streak

#27 Keean Washkurak got an assist, giving him four points on the season

#40 Mads Sogaard saved 33 of 37

#43 Arthur Kaliyev extended his goal streak to seven games with ten on the season

The full 2025-26 Belleville Senators schedule can be found here.

Single-game tickets for the first half of the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.