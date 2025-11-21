IceHogs Partner with State Representative West in Share the Warmth Clothing Drive

The Rockford IceHogs are joining with State Representative (67th District) Maurice West to support the 12th annual "Share the Warmth" clothing drive in an effort to bring warmth, protection, and comfort to those less fortunate in the Rockford area. This is the third consecutive year the IceHogs have partnered with State Rep. West on this initiative.

Last season, over 900 articles of warm clothing were collected and distributed to the Rockford Rescue Mission, Carpenter's Place, and Shelter Care Ministries as part of "Share the Warmth."

IceHogs fans are invited to bring a warm clothing item to donate at the IceHogs game on Friday, Nov. 28. Items that will be accepted include new or gently used jackets, hats, gloves, mittens, snow pants, sweatshirts, socks, underwear, and blankets. "Share The Warmth" drop off bins will be located at each entry at the BMO Center on Black Friday and any fan who donates will receive a coupon for 10% off at the IceHogs Team Store.

"The Share the Warmth drive really shows how Rockford comes together for one another," West said. "Let's make sure every neighbor feels cared for this winter - no one should face the cold by themselves. And a big thank you to the Rockford IceHogs for once again stepping up and showing what real community partnership looks like."

"As we enter the season of giving, the IceHogs are proud to partner with State Rep. West on Share the Warmth again this season," said Dave Costello, Rockford IceHogs Director of Marketing and Community Relations. "Our fans always embrace these opportunities and I am always impressed with the generosity and support they show for our community, especially during the holiday season."

More About State Representative West's Share the Warmth Drive

Twelve years ago, State Representative Maurice West watched a local news story outlining the tragic conditions that homeless people in the Rockford area faced with on a daily basis, especially in the winter months. Knowing that this crisis had to be addressed for the betterment of our region and the individuals experiencing homelessness, Representative West brought together the local community to provide essential donations of warm clothing that literally saved lives. Hundreds of articles of clothing were donated to those in need that first year and were disseminated through local non-profit organizations working to make a positive difference in the community.

For more than a decade, State Representative Maurice West has collected thousands of articles of warm clothing through the annual "Share the Warmth" drive that supplies warmth and hope to those that need it most.

The IceHogs will take on the Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m. on Nov. 28. The first 2,500 fans will receive a hat designed by Rockford artist Greg Lang, presented by BMO. It's also another $2 Beer Friday, presented by Bud Light. Tickets for the Nov. 28 game are available now at IceHogs.com.







