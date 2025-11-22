Schaefer Nets Two in Ads' Win
Published on November 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Henderson, NV - Reid Schaefer scored twice and added an assist to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 4-2 win over the Henderson Silver Knights Friday at Lee's Family Forum.
Milwaukee improved to 7-2-0-0 all-time against Henderson.
The Admirals struck first with a power play goal at 8:32 of the first period. Oasiz Wiesblatt stood in front of the Henderson goal and deflected a Jordan Oesterle shot from the point past goalie Carter Hart. It was the fifth goal of the season for Wiesblatt and his third power play tally. Oesterle and Cole O'Hara assisted.
The Silver Knights tied the game 1-1 at 17:33 of the first frame. Mathieu Cataford deflected a Lukas Cormier shot past Ads goalie Matt Murray for his first professional goal.
After a four-minute high sticking minor was assessed to Henderson's Tuomas Uronen, the Admirals finished the first period on a power play which carried over into the second stanza. With just two seconds remaining on the man-advantage, Schaefer scored his second goal of the season when he banked a shot from the left corner goal line off the right arm of Hart at 2:04. It was the first power play marker for Schaefer this season. Oesterle and goalie Murray earned the helpers.
Jake Lucchini scored the game-winning goal when he finished off a 3-on-2 rush with O'Hara and Schaefer at 7:37 of the third period. Lucchini's wrist shot from the left circle beat Hart glove side. It was the fourth of the season for Lucchini.
With the goalie pulled, Henderson pulled within one when Jaycob Megna's shot from the left point bounced off Murray's glove into the goal with 2:29 remaining in the third.
Schaefer scored an empty-net goal at 19:14 to close the scoring.
Murray finished with 26 saves in the win as he improved to 6-0-2.
The Admirals and Henderson play again in Nevada Sat., Nov. 22. Milwaukee returns to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Wed., Nov. 26 to host Iowa.
American Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2025
- Gulls Edged in Overtime by Firebirds - San Diego Gulls
- Frantic Finish Falls Short for Condors - Bakersfield Condors
- Abbotsford Fell, 5-3, to the San Jose Barracuda - Abbotsford Canucks
- Schaefer Nets Two in Ads' Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Unable to Hold Lead in 5-4 Loss to Islanders - Rochester Americans
- Griffins Suffer First Regulation Loss of Season to Checkers - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Stun Stars in Overtime - Texas Stars
- Penguins Fall to Wolf Pack, 5-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Senators Fall 4-3 in Overtime against the Rocket - Belleville Senators
- Derrick Pouliot Records Three Points as Wolf Pack Down Penguins 5-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bruins Hold off Phantoms 3-2 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Romanov Rises to Occasion, T-Birds Blank Comets - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Black Dazzles in Grand Rapids, Checkers Win Fifth in a Row - Charlotte Checkers
- Terry and Islanders Stun Americans with Comeback Victory in 5-4 Win - Bridgeport Islanders
- P-Bruins Fend off Phantoms - Providence Bruins
- Comets Fall 2-0 in Springfield in Tight Battle against the Thunderbirds - Utica Comets
- Blues Assign F Alexandre Texier to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Three-Game Road Trip Begins Against Bruins - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Moose Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Manitoba Moose
- IceHogs Partner with State Representative West in Share the Warmth Clothing Drive - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Blues Assign D Hunter Skinner to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Condors at Reign, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Moose Run Streak to Five in Win over Chicago - Manitoba Moose
- Bears Earn Fifth Straight Win in 5-2 Victory over Monsters - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.