Bears Earn Fifth Straight Win in 5-2 Victory over Monsters

Published on November 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Cleveland, OH) - Spencer Smallman matched his AHL career high with three points (1g, 2a) and the Hershey Bears (10-4-1-0) rolled to a 5-2 victory over the Cleveland Monsters (4-4-3-1) on Thursday night at Rocket Arena.

The victory marked Hershey's fifth consecutive win, besting the previous season's high, and sixth straight road triumph, giving the Chocolate and White the longest such road streak of any team in the AHL so far this season. The win also extended Hershey's run of success in Cleveland, pushing the club's road win streak at Rocket Arena to nine games dating back to Feb. 4, 2022.

NOTABLES:

Ivan Miroshnichenko returned to the lineup for the first time since Oct. 12 after missing the previous 12 games with an upper-body injury. Miroshnichenko netted his first of the season on his second shot of the contest at 4:54 to give Hershey a 1-0 lead.

Spencer Smallman made it 2-0 with a power-play goal for his third of the season at 10:18. Smallman later assisted on third-period goals by Bogdan Trineyev and Andrew Cristall to record the third three-point game of his AHL career, and his first since March 16, 2025 at Chicago.

The Bears converted again with the man advantage at 12:07 when Ilya Protas scored his sixth of the season and found the net for the fourth consecutive match. Protas also assisted on Miroshnichenko's goal to add to his team-leading multi-point game totals, earning his fifth multi-point effort of the season.

Justin Pearson scored for Cleveland with two minutes left in the opening frame.

Hershey had a potential fourth goal at 16:23 of the second period taken away after video review determined that Graeme Clarke had kicked the puck into the net.

Trineyev made it 4-1 with his fifth of the season at 7:04 of the third period, before Luca Pinelli answered for Cleveland at 8:53. Cristall capped the scoring with an empty-net tally at 16:59.

Defenseman Cam Allen sustained an upper-body injury during the first period and did not return for the remainder of the game.

Clay Stevenson earned his sixth win of the season - and sixth consecutive victory - with 32 saves. Stevenson's six wins are tied for fourth in the AHL.

SHOTS: HER 29, CLE 34

GOALTENDING: HER - Clay Stevenson, 32-for-34; CLE - Ivan Fedotov, 24-for-28

POWER PLAY: HER - 2-for-3; CLE - 0-for-3

THEY SAID IT:

Bears head coach Derek King on the team weathering the pushback from Cleveland in the third period and being forced to play down a man after Cam Allen exited the game:

"Well, we knew they were gonna give us a push, but we were blocking shots. We were getting in lanes, keeping a lot of stuff to the outside. I mean, they're going to go to the net, they're going to jam it. That's what kind of team they are. But Clay did a great job again; I liked our effort there. We were willing to block shots and we were in survival mode sometimes. It was tough for 'Al' though, but I liked the fact that he stepped in there for his teammates [following a hit on Graeme Clarke] and that just goes to show you what type of character he is. And [Justin Nachbaur] too."

King on Clarke's play tonight after returning to the lineup and taking a significant hit in the first period:

"I liked his compete. I liked his game. He was dumping pucks in and, and going on the forecheck and it's too bad that goal didn't go in for him. It only takes a goal like that off your butt or shin or a skate. But I liked the way he worked."

King on how the team will manage preparing for Saturday's rematch:

"We could practice tomorrow, but then we've got to go all the way out to the practice rink and it becomes a longer day than needed. Guys can get a little workout in at the hotel, but we use our morning skates now to add a couple drills and work on some stuff."

Louie Belpedio on how the team overcame playing down a man following Allen's injury:

"I think less is more in that situation. You know, obviously you've got five 'D,' you're going to play a lot no matter what. Just making sure you're making the right play, making the smart play. I thought we did a really good job managing it. It was a good effort on everyone."

Spencer Smallman on what's working for the team while winning five in a row and what worked for him tonight in matching his career high:

"It's definitely a confidence boost. Try not to get too high and try to stay grounded. I thought we had a really good first period. Kind of slipped towards the end of it, but I think we did a lot of good things that we can carry over to the next one. Guys were going, we have so many good players up and down the lineup on defense everywhere. It's just so easy to play on this team and guys are great at sharing the wealth and playing hard for each other."

