Game Preview: Bears at Monsters, 7 p.m.

Published on November 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) -The Hershey Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they look to extend a five-game road winning streak in the first of two meetings this week versus the Cleveland Monsters at Rocket Arena.

Hershey Bears (9-4-1-0) at Cleveland Monsters (4-3-3-1)

Nov. 20, 2025 | 7 p.m. | Rocket Arena

Referees: Mike Dietrich (5), Stephen Hiff (46)

Linespersons: Jeremy Faucher (97), Guillaume Ouellet (50)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, former Bears captain Garrett Mitchell, and Bears media specialist Jesse Liebman on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV (WPMT FOX 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1-FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Froggy Valley 100.1-FM Stream, Fox Sports 1460-AM Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.; Television coverage starts at 7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears were bolstered by call-ups from the ECHL to complete a perfect sweep of a three-in-three, scoring a 2-1 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last Sunday at GIANT Center. Defenseman Connor Mayer scored the winner in overtime, and fellow call-up D.J. King provided an assist in the victory. For King, son of Bears head coach Derek King, it marked the first time in Bears history that a game featured a father-son/head coach-player duo for Hershey, and believed to be the seventh time in American Hockey League history, and the first in the AHL since Ulf Samuelsson coached son Phil Samuelsson with the Charlotte Checkers during the 2016-17 season. Ilya Protas scored for the Bears to extend his goal and point streaks to three games (3g, 2a) and netminder Clay Stevenson stopped 36 shots. The Monsters are coming off a 4-3 overtime win at Chicago last Sunday. Luca Pinelli scored the winner 1:23 into the extra session.

MONSTER MASH:

Hershey takes the ice at Rocket Arena tonight for the first of two games this week versus the Monsters. The Bears carry an eight-game winning streak at Cleveland into tonight's game, with the club's last regular-season loss coming in The Land on March 24, 2019. In the head-to-head season series last year with the Monsters, the Bears went 3-1-0-0 including winning at Cleveland 3-0 on March 7 and scoring a 4-3 victory on March 8. Last season, Hershey saw a club-record 14-game point streak against the Monsters snapped in a 6-3 Oct. 13 home defeat to Cleveland.

ROCK AND ROLLING ON THE ROAD:

The Bears enter tonight's game in The Rock and Roll Capital of the World with a five-game win streak on the road. This mark is tied with the Providence Bruins for the longest active road winning streak in the AHL, and also tied for the longest winning streak by a visiting club this season in the AHL. In the string of consecutive victories, Hershey has allowed just seven goals, and the netminding duo of Garin Bjorklund and Clay Stevenson have posted a save percentage of .950. Hershey's power play has scored in four of the five victories, going 4-for-16 (25%). Hershey will look to keep the success going tonight in Cleveland as the Monsters are winless on home ice, going 0-2-2-1 through five games at Rocket Arena.

MIROSHNICHENKO EXPECTED BACK:

Pending full clearance, forward Ivan Miroshnichenko is slated to make his return to the lineup in Cleveland after missing the previous 12 games with an upper-body injury sustained during a pre-game skate on Oct. 18. The third-year pro led Hershey in scoring against Cleveland last season with six points (4g, 2a) in four games. Miroshnichenko was Hershey's leading goal scorer during the 2024-25 campaign with 23 tallies, and the winger has scored 67 points (32g, 35a) in 102 career games with Hershey.

CONFERENCE FINAL HOLDOVERS:

Since meeting in the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals, both Hershey and Cleveland's rosters have experienced significant turnover. Only six Bears players (Ivan Miroshnichenko, Aaron Ness, Henrik Rybinski, Clay Stevenson, Matt Strome, and Bogdan Trineyev) who appeared in the seven-game series remain on Hershey's roster, while Cleveland's roster only has Roman Ahcan, Brendan Gaunce, James Malatesta, Hunter McKown, Justin Pearson, Mikael Pyyhtiä, Owen Sillinger, and Stanislav Svozil as holdovers from the series. Both top netminders in the series have since moved on as Cleveland's Jet Greaves earned an NHL promotion to the Columbus Blue Jackets, while Hershey netminder Hunter Shepard signed as a free agent with the Ottawa Senators this summer.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey leads the AHL with wins in games decided by one goal with six...The Bears are one of two teams, along with Rockford, with a 5-0-0-0 road record when leading after two periods...Sam Bitten is two games away from his 100th career AHL contest...Corey Schueneman is two assists away from his 100th professional assist (ECHL, 1; AHL, 92; NHL, 5)...Netminder Clay Stevenson has won his past four starts and his win last Sunday versus Lehigh Valley was his 50th win as a Bear, passing Don Edwards and Darren Jensen for sole possession of 19th in franchise history...As part of the AHL's 90th anniversary season, the Monsters are wearing Cleveland Barons throwback jerseys tonight. Hershey's first game versus the Barons came in Cleveland over 87 years ago on Nov. 9, 1938 (4-1 L).

ON THIS DATE IN BEARS HISTORY:

Nov. 20, 1965 - Pete Conacher and Wayne Rivers each tallied hat tricks for the Bears in an 8-2 romp over the Baltimore Clippers in front of 7,057 at Hershey Sports Arena. For Rivers, it was his second hat trick in four days after scoring three times on Nov. 17 against Springfield in a 5-3 victory.







