Gulls Force OT, Earn Point

Published on November 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The San Diego Gulls fell 5-4 in overtime to the San Jose Barracuda Wednesday night at Pechanga Arena. Despite the loss, San Diego has earned standings points in six straight contests (4-0-2-0) and in eight of the last nine games (5-1-3-0). San Diego now stands with a 6-4-4-0 record.

Justin Bailey scored for the third straight game, giving him five goals in that span (5-0=5) and eight goals in his last eight games (8-0=8). He now ranks tied for seventh among AHL skaters in goals. He also ranks second in goals in the month of November (7-0=7).

Sasha Pastujov extended his point streak to four games with a two-point night, collecting his fourth goal and his eighth assist of the campaign (1-1=2). He has totaled 2-4=6 points in that span and scored in back-to-back games.

Stian Solberg netted his first goal of the season and tallied his fourth assist for his first AHL multi-point game, giving him four points in his last five games (1-3=4).

Judd Caulfield scored his seventh goal of the season, ranking tied for second among Gulls skaters. He now has three goals in his last two games (3-0=3).

Yegor Sidorov recorded two assists, giving him three in his last two games. He now has six helpers on the season.

Matthew Phillips earned his team-leading 13th assist of the season. He now ranks tied for fifth among AHL skaters in assists. This season, Phillips has tallied points in 10 of 14 games.

Tim Washe tallied his seventh assist of the campaign, extending his point streak to seven games (4-5=9). Among all AHL rookies, he ranks tied for third in points (7-7=14) and tied for eighth in assists.

Ryan Carpenter moved his point streak to five games with his sixth assist and ninth point of the season (3-6=9). He has posted 1-4=5 points in that span.

Jan Mysak picked up an assist for the second straight game, his seventh of the season. He now has 1-4=5 points in his last six games.

The Gulls next hit the road Friday night for a matchup with the Coachella Valley Firebirds at Acrisure Arena (7 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Left wing Sasha Pastujov

On what was said before the third period

I think it was more so after the first period, we came out a little bit flat and we had an okay second, but ultimately, I think they won that period. So obviously there's a job that had to be done there in the third and we all knew it. We forced overtime, which was nice, but it was unfortunate we couldn't get the two points.

On the team being 1-4 in overtime this season

Three-on-three, it happens so fast, so it's really a coin flip honestly. I'm sure we'll watch it and we'll look at it and we'll try to improve. Obviously, 1-4 is not good enough. Those are going to be big points come playoff time. We'll certainly work on it and look to improve that here.

On how important it was to get a point tonight

That's huge to come out of a game like that, where we know we weren't our best, but still come out with a point and to give ourselves a chance at two was really big for our group. If there's anything to take away from this game, it's that we did get a point. I believe we have points in eight out of our last nine games, something like that. So, we're playing in a lot of tight games and we should look to come out on top of ones like this.

On getting ready for back-to-back games this weekend

We know there's no easy games in this division. Like you said, we've got OT already five times and a bunch of them within the division. We'll regroup and watch this one back and I'm sure Matt [Mcllvane] and the staff will have us ready to go for the upcoming weekend.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On the team fighting back tonight

The highlights are definitely the start. You can't start too much faster than we did, and then the way that we finished as far as being able to claw back down two goals. The space in between that leaves room for improvement, which we're really excited about looking at and taking a real honest look at. But you know what, to be able to come back from down two and get a point, we're obviously looking for the next one in overtime, but there's something positive in that.

On the team's overtime performance so far this season

At that point in time, it starts to feel like a trend at 1-4 in overtime. Three-on-three hockey is something that there's a lot of detail involved in it. Small mistakes can cost big chances, and it'll encourage you to play with high skill, but with tremendous amount of detail. So certainly opens itself up to being explored at the moment.

On how important getting a point tonight was

I think we've got points in eight of our last nine games, or something like that. So that's a big deal, and your objective is to collect points. The big concern is playing as well as you can and some days you do and other days you learn so today presents a good opportunity for us to learn.

On getting ready for back-to-back games this weekend

I think the most important thing for us tomorrow is we get a very clear understanding of what we look like when we're on and what it looked like when we're not. The good news is things have been going pretty good for us, and the guys are feeling good about themselves, but somehow it felt like we were riding a seven nothing game into the beginning of this one, and we didn't have our full potential. As far as the urgency that the game required, it felt like we were trying to find our game for a lot of it.







