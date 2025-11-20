Gracyn Sawchyn Making Strides Early on in Rookie Year

Published on November 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The jump from junior to the pros is a substantial one, with young players suddenly having to navigate heightened competition, new styles of play, learning to live on their own and a plethora of other challenges.

A little over a month into his rookie season, Gracyn Sawchyn is taking that challenge head on.

"It's definitely hard at the start," said Sawchyn. "I think the biggest thing is just trying to get comfortable, trying to understand the game, understand your team's systems and putting it together as the season goes along."

A second-round pick by Florida in 2023, Sawchyn wrapped up a strong WHL career by leading the Edmonton Oil Kings in scoring with a staggering 78 points in 54 games last season. Now he's tasked with bringing the skill set that has made him such a dangerous player to a new level.

"Kind of the way I put it is it's bigger, faster, stronger than junior," said the 20-year-old of his first impressions of the AHL. "The schedule is kind of the same, but obviously playing against bigger guys, more mature men. That's the difference I think."

Charlotte's coaching staff is well versed in the challenges that can face young players joining the pro ranks for the first time - head coach Geordie Kinnear constantly preaches that the goal is for his players to be well-rounded in their games.

Sawchyn's game is naturally rooted in those same ideals, which has helped his transition early on.

"He plays with an extreme amount of courage," said Kinnear of Sawchyn. "When you have talent and courage, you get into those hard areas, you're going to produce. You stay on the outside, it's a little bit tougher. Those are the guys that struggle when they come from junior. He's not afraid to get interior."

The young skater has also come in receptive to those pillars of the Checkers' organizational approach.

"To make that next step you have to have all the tools," said Sawchyn. "That's what Geordie does so well as a coach. Sometimes he doesn't really care so much about the points, he's trying to develop us as hockey players to get to the next level."

Sawchyn has found success on the scoresheet early, posting seven points through his first 11 games and tying for the team lead with six helpers. He's also been able to carve out a consistent spot in the lineup among a formidable forward group for Charlotte. As the coaching staff continues to move pieces around in hopes of finding their fit, the trio of Wilmer Skoog, Sandis Vilmanis and Sawchyn has been a consistent presence as of late - a development that has had a positive impact on the rookie.

"The line we've got now, we've had a couple weeks to build some chemistry," said Sawchyn.

"I've had Skoog and Villy with him for some time," said Kinnear. "They understand how we play as a group, so I think they deserve a lot of the credit for the maturation of Sawch."

There's a long way to go this season - the grind of the pro game is often pointed to as one of the biggest adjustments for young players. But what Sawchyn has shown early on - from his natural skill set to the work he's put in and everything in between - has the rookie poised for success.

"I always call those type of players competitive scorers," said Kinnear. "They love to score, they love to have the puck. He's grown over time."







