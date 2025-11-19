Jack Devine Recalled to Florida

Published on November 19, 2025

Charlotte Checkers







The Florida Panthers have recalled Checkers forward Jack Devine.

Devine, 22, currently leads Charlotte with 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 13 games this season. The Glencoe, IL, native debuted with Charlotte last April, following a four-year collegiate career at the University of Denver.

Devine recorded two assists in three regular-season games with Charlotte at the end of the 2024-25 season. He skated in seven Calder Cup playoff games, potting two goals and three assists.

With the Pioneers, Devine won two NCAA National Championships, including one with Checkers defenseman Mike Benning in 2021-22. In his senior year at Denver last season, Devine led all of college hockey in assists (44) and points (57). Devine was selected in the seventh round (221st overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Panthers.







