Moose Loan Reece Vitelli to Savannah
Published on November 19, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team loaned forward Reece Vitelli to the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates.
Vitelli, 24, has appeared in eight games with the Moose this season. He previously posted three assists in 15 games with Manitoba to close out the 2024-25 campaign. The Winnipeg, Man. product also notched 52 points (12G, 40A) in 57 games with Savannah in 2024-25. Vitelli has 130 points (33G, 97A) in 154 career ECHL contests split between Savannah and the Atlanta Gladiators. The centre holds 44 games of AHL experience, tallying five points (2G, 3A) with the Moose and Tucson Roadrunners.
Reece Vitelli
Centre
Born July 5, 2001 -- Winnipeg, Man.
Height 5.11 -- Weight 180 -- Shoots R
Reece Vitelli Player Stats (Courtesy of Elite Prospects)
The Moose return to Canada Life Centre after a 4-1-0-0 road trip to take on the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The teams clash in a rematch on Saturday at 2 p.m. for the Hockey Fights Cancer game in support of Camp Quality Manitoba. Tickets for both games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
