Syracuse Crunch Edge Laval Rocket, 3-2

Published on November 19, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch left wing Brendan Furry vs. the Laval Rocket

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Laval Rocket, 3-2, tonight at Place Bell.

Laval opened scoring early in the second period, but Syracuse responded quickly while on the man-advantage to even the score. The Crunch hopped out to a 2-1 lead in the third period followed by the Rocket knotting the score just a minute later. Tommy Miller potted the game-winner for Syracuse with 1:23 remaining in the final frame.

Mitchell Chaffee led the Crunch with two power-play goals while Nick Abruzzese added three assists. Four additional Syracuse skaters recorded a point. The Crunch improve to 10-6-0-0 on the season and 1-0-0-0 in the eight-game season series with the Rocket.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson earned the win putting a stop to 25-of-27 shots faced. Jacob Fowler turned aside 24-of-27 shots in net for the Rocket. Syracuse converted on 2-of-7 power play opportunities while holding Laval scoreless on its lone man-advantage.

After a scoreless first period, the Rocket came out of the break and found the back of the net at the 4:31 mark of the second frame. Adam Engström rushed down the left wing and lifted the puck in from the bottom of the left circle. With seven minutes to play in the period, Mitchell Chaffee tied the game while on the man-advantage. Nick Abruzzese slid the puck down the slot, Chaffee spun with it in front of the net and then lifted it over the left arm of Fowler.

Chaffee notched his second power-play goal of the night 5:24 into the final frame. He sent a wrister in from the left circle to give the Crunch a 2-1 lead. Just a minute later, Laval evened the score at two as William Trudeau sent a shot from the left circle to the far side of the net. With only 1:23 remaining in the third period, Tommy Miller potted the game-winning goal for Syracuse. Nick Abruzzese dished the puck from the right circle up to Miller who fired a one-timer from the point.

The Crunch are back home Saturday facing off against the Bridgeport Islanders for the 15th Annual Stanley Steemer Tired Teddy Toss.

Crunchables: Nick Abruzzese matched his career high with three assists...Tommy Miller recorded his first career multi-goal season with his second goal this year.

