Haight Scores Twice in 3-1 Iowa Win over Texas

Published on November 19, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Hunter Haight found the back of the net twice and the Iowa Wild took a 3- 1 win over the Texas Stars at Casey's Center on Tuesday night. Samuel Hlavaj stopped 23 -of-24 shots to power the Wild to victory.

Iowa jumped out to a 1-0 lead 3:13 into the game. Nicolas Aubé-Kubel collected Michael Milne's errant shot off the end wall and threw a shot on goal that Remi Poirier (20 saves) gloved above the goal line. Aubé-Kubel was credited with a goal following a lengthy review.

Haight doubled the advantage 4:24 later. Aubé-Kubel found Haight above the left circle and Haight rifled a wrister under the crossbar.

Iowa outshot Texas 11-9 in the opening 20 minutes.

The Wild maintained the 2-0 lead through a scoreless middle frame in which Texas outshot Iowa 9-4.

The Stars pulled back within a goal 6:03 into the third period when Arttu Hyry beat Hlavaj from close quarters on the power play.

Haight sealed the win with an empty-net goal with 37 seconds remaining with assists from Gerry Mayhew and David Spacek.

Texas outshot Iowa 24-23. The Wild finished scoreless on two power plays while the Stars went 1-for-3 on the man advantage.

Iowa travels to the Coca-Cola Coliseum to take on the Toronto Marlies and kick off a six-game road stretch on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 3 p.m.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2025-26 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.

Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.







American Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.