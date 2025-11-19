Ontario Reign Weekly - Week 7

Published on November 19, 2025

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign will play six of their next seven games on home ice beginning this Friday after playing nine of their last 11 contests away from Toyota Arena.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Nov. 21 vs. Bakersfield | 7:00 p.m. (PST)

Saturday, Nov. 22 at Bakersfield | 7:00 p.m. (PST)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Tuesday, Nov. 11

ONT (5) at CGY (1)

Koehn Ziemmer scored his first professional goal while fellow rookies Jared Wright and Kenny Connorseach scored and added an assist. Wright's goal was Ontario's first short-handed goal of the season coming 72 seconds into the third period making it 3-1 after Connors and Cole Guttman scored in the second period. The Reign got goals from five skaters as Taylor Ward found the back of the net in the third period in a night where 12 skaters collected a point. Pheonix Copley made 28 saves in the win.

Wednesday, Nov. 12

ONT (2) at CGY (3)

Akil Thomas and Jakub Dvořák scored both goals for the Reign while Kenny Connors, Martin Chromiak, and Francesco Pinelli picked up assists. Erik Portillo left the contest 2:51 in what looked to be an injury related matter. Pheonix Copley made 27 saves on 30 shots in relief. The Reign gave up their third short-handed goal of the season and went 0-for-4 on the power-play.

Saturday, Nov. 15

ONT (3) at SJ (4)

After falling behind 2-0 after the first period of play the Reign scored three straight power-play goals, a season high, capturing a 3-2 lead in the early half of the third period as Martin Chromiak scored in the second before Andre Lee potted two scores. The Barracuda tied the game back up with 6:26 remaining after Pheonix Copley made a highlight reel stop but upon video review they determined the puck had already crossed the goal line by the time he caught it. Just 2:27 later the Barracuda would secure the 4-3 victory as the Reign dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Colorado Eagles (12-3-0-1, 25pts, 0.781%)

2. Calgary Wranglers (8-7-2-0, 18pts, 0.529%)

3. Henderson Silver Knights (8-5-1-0, 17pts, 0.607%)

4. Ontario Reign (8-6-1-0, 17pts, 0.567%)

5. Bakersfield Condors (7-5-3-0, 17pts, 0.567%)

6. San Jose Barracuda (7-5-1-1, 16pts, 0.571%)

7. Coachella Valley Firebirds (7-5-2-0, 16pts, 0.571%)

8. San Diego Gulls (6-4-3-0, 15pts, 0.577%)

9. Tucson Roadrunners (6-6-2-0, 14pts, 0.500%)

10. Abbotsford Canucks (3-11-0-2, 8pts, 0.250%)

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

November 14: Isaiah Saville re-called from loan assignment from Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

#1 Erik Portillo (5-1-1, 2.26, .915) was injured last Wednesday and did not appear in Ontario's contest Saturday.

#7 Kyle Burroughs (6GP, 1-0-1, +2, 4PIMS) has played six games since making his season debut on Nov. 4.

#8 Martin Chromiak (15GP, 6-4-10, 0, 6 PIMS) is tied for second in the AHL with four power-play goals while he has a point in back-to-back games (1G, 1A).

#10 Otto Salin (8GP, 1-0-1, -2, 6PIMS) has been a healthy scratch three games in a row.

#13 Koehn Ziemmer (8GP, 1-3-4, +1, 4PIMS) has played five straight games after being a healthy scratch in seven of the first 10 games.

#14 Akil Thomas (15GP, 4-8-12, -4, 2PIMS) has a three-game point streak (1G, 2A) and a point in five of his last six games (2G, 5A).

#17 Kenny Connors (14GP, 3-6-9, +11, 8PIMS) has a three-game point streak (1G, 3A) and is tied for second among all AHL skaters with a +11 rating.

#19 Kiril Kirasnov (15GP, 0-2-2, +2, 0PIMS)

#21 Glenn Gawdin (15GP, 3-8-11, 0, 14PIMS) has five points (2G, 3A) in his last four games as the Reign are 6-2-0 when he records a point.

#22 Kaleb Lawrence (2GP, 0-1-1, +2, 0PIMS) has missed 13 straight games with an injury.

#24 Angus Booth (5GP, 0-1-1, +2, 6PIMS) missed the first six games of the season due to injury. He played two games before being sidelined with injury again for the next four games. He has played in three straight games since.

#26 Andre Lee (1GP, 5-6-11, 0, 4PIMS) snapped a nine-game goal less drought on Saturday scoring a pair of power-play goals. He has four points (2G, 2A) in his last four games.

#27 Joe Hicketts (15GP, 2-7-9, -2, 16PIMS) has three points (1G, 3A) in his last five games.

#29 Pheonix Copley (7GP, 2-5-0, 3.84, .870) has just one win in his last six games.

#34 Taylor Ward (15GP, 7-3-10, -3, 11PIMS) has one goal in his last five games after having six in his previous six games.

#37 Jacob Doty (8GP, 0-1-1, +1, 16PIMS) has missed five straight games with an injury.

#45 Jack Millar (13GP, 0-2-2, +2 7PIMS) has missed back-to-back games with an injury.

#46 Kenta Isogai has yet to see game action since being recalled from Greenville on Nov. 6.

#47 Jack Hughes (12GP, 1-4-5, 0, 12PIMS) has two assists in his last four games.

#55 Jakub Dvořák (12GP, 2-1-3, +7, 4PIMS) has a goal and an assist in his last three games.

#58 Samuel Bolduc (14GP, 4-2-6, -2, 12PIMS) is pointless in his last six games after tallying six points (4G, 2A) in his previous five games.

#71 Francesco Pinelli (15GP, 2-6-8, +1, 10PIMS) was injured midway through Saturday's contest. He has a nine-game goal less skid but four assists in his last seven games.

#78 Jared Wright (15GP, 3-1-4, +9, 2PIMS) has Ontario's lone short-handed goal.

#81 Cole Guttman (15GP, 2-5-7, +1, 12PIMS) has four points (1G, 3A) in his last four games.

#86 Aatu Jämsen (15GP, 4-4-8, -4, 4PIMS) has four points (1G, 3A) in his last five games.

* #91 Logan Brown and #95John Parker-Jones have not appeared in a game this season.

TEAM NOTES

RECORD: (8-6-1-0)

Have lost back-to-back games for the first time this season 5-1-0-0 when following a loss.

HOME: (4-1-1-0)

Have won two straight which were both one-goal contests Scored first in each game Have played just 2 of last 11 games on home ice Play next 6 of 7 games at Toyota Arena.

AWAY: (4-5-0-0)

Have played 9 of their last 11 games on the road Have lost three straight.

GOALS FOR: 7th (51, 3.40)

Have 3 or more goals in 10 of 15 games posting a 7-2-1 record Have scored 5 in their last two games after scoring 13 in their previous three games Have scored just 2 goals in the first period over their last 6 games Have a second period goal in 8 straight and 3 consecutive in the third period.

GOALS AGAINST: 16th (44, 2.93)

Have allowed 3 or fewer goals in 10 of 15 games posting a 8-2-0 record Have allowed three or more in 4 of their last 5 games after allowing 2 or fewer in 7 of 9 games.

SHOTS FOR: 30th (25.53)

Have been outshot in 10 of 15 games including in 3 straight after outshooting their opponent in the previous 3 consecutive games Averaged just 25.7 in their last 3 games after averaging 35.3 in their previous 3 games.

SHOTS AGAINST: 14TH (27.60)

Have held opponent to under 30 in 4 of last 6 games.

POWER-PLAY: 16TH (12/62, 19.4%)

Went 3-for-5 last game after going 0-for-8 in their previous 3 games.

PENALTY KILL: 28TH (35/45, 77.8%)

13-for-14 over their last 5 games after allowing a power-play goal in the previous 3 games, 5-for-8.

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Taylor Ward (7)

Assists: Glenn Gawdin, Akil Thomas (8)

Points: Akil Thomas (12)

Plus/Minus: Kenny Connors (+11)

PIMS: Jacob Doty, Joe Hicketts (16)

PPGS: Martin Chromiak (4)

Shots: Taylor Ward (34)

Wins: Erik Portillo (5)

GAA: Erik Portillo (2.26)

SV%: Erik Portillo (.915)

