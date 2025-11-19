Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Scott Sabourin to Syracuse Crunch

Published on November 19, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Scott Sabourin to the Syracuse Crunch, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Sabourin, 33, has played in 11 games with Syracuse this season, recording three goals and five points with 13 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound forward has appeared in 543 career AHL games between the Crunch, San Jose Barracuda, Belleville Senators, Toronto Marlies, Stockton Heat, San Diego Gulls, Iowa Wild, Ontario Reign and Manchester Monarchs, registering 91 goals and 186 points with 1,236 penalty minutes.

A native of Orleans, Ontario, Sabourin has skated in 50 career NHL games between the Lightning, San Jose Sharks, Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs, recording three goals and 10 points with 76 penalty minutes. Sabourin was originally undrafted before being signed to a three-year, entry-level contract by the Los Angeles Kings on October 7, 2013. He signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 13, 2025.

