Bears Visit Cleveland for Pair of Games against Monsters

Published on November 19, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they head back on the road to visit the Cleveland Monsters for a pair of games at Rocket Arena on Thursday and Saturday.

2025-26 SEASON LEADERS:

Goals: Ilya Protas, Matt Strome (5)

Assists: Andrew Cristall (7)

Points: Ilya Protas (10)

PIMs: Justin Nachbaur (32)

Power-Play Goals: Graeme Clarke (2)

Shorthanded Goals: Ryan Chesley, Bogdan Trineyev (1)

Game-Winning Goals: Ryan Chesley (2)

Plus/Minus: Henrik Rybinski, Bogdan Trineyev (+5)

Shots: Graeme Clarke (43)

Wins: Clay Stevenson (5)

Shutouts: Garin Bjorklund (1)

GAA: Garin Bjorklund (2.30)

SV%: Garin Bjorklund (.918)

Only includes qualified players

LOCAL PRACTICE SCHEDULE:

Monday, Nov. 17

Day off

Tuesday, Nov. 18

Practice, 11 a.m., GIANT Center

Wednesday, Nov. 19-Sunday, Nov. 23

No practice, team is on the road

Practice schedule is subject to change. Please check HersheyBears.com daily for updates.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

Friday, Nov. 14 - Hershey 2 at Syracuse 1

Saturday, Nov. 15 - Hershey 4 at Lehigh Valley 3

Sunday, Nov. 16 - Hershey 2 vs. Lehigh Valley 1 (OT)

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE:

Thursday, Nov. 20 at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 22 at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

All times Eastern.

Television Coverage: WPMT FOX 43.2 Antenna TV (Thursday); Video Coverage: AHLTV on FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Bears Radio Network

TEAM NEWS AND NOTES:

GONE STREAKING:

Hershey carries its second four-game winning streak into this week's slate of games against Cleveland. Last season, the Bears managed four separate four-game winning streaks, their largest overall streak of the 2024-25 campaign. Hershey also carries a five-game road winning streak into this week, which sets the Bears up to match the largest road win streak of each of the last two seasons with their next victory.

MONSTER MASH:

Hershey's visit to Rocket Arena for two games this week marks its only visit of the season to northern Ohio. The Bears carry an eight-game winning streak at Cleveland dating back to the 2021-22 season into this week, the longest such streak against the Monsters in Hershey history. Last season, Hershey saw a club-record 14-game point streak against the Monsters snapped in a 6-3 Oct. 13 home defeat to Cleveland.

2024 REDUX:

In just a span of two seasons since meeting in the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals, both Hershey and Cleveland's rosters have experienced significant turnover. Only six Bears players (Ivan Miroshnichenko, Aaron Ness, Henrik Rybinski, Clay Stevenson, Matt Strome, and Bogdan Trineyev) who appeared in the seven-game series remain on Hershey's roster, while Cleveland's roster only has Roman Ahcan, Brendan Gaunce, James Malatesta, Hunter McKown, Justin Pearson, Mikael Pyyhtiä, Owen Sillinger, and Stanislav Svozil as holdovers from the series.

MIROSHNICHENKO EXPECTED BACK:

Forward Ivan Miroshnichenko is projected to make his return to the lineup this week after missing the previous 12 games with an upper-body injury sustained during a pre-game skate on Oct. 18. The third-year pro led Hershey in scoring against Cleveland last season with six points (4g, 2a) in four games.

DYNAMIC NETMINDING DUO:

The duo of Clay Stevenson (5 wins, 2.49 goals-against average, .909 save percentage) and Garin Bjorklund (4 wins, 2.30 goals-against average, .918 save percentage) represent one of only five pairs of qualified goaltenders (min. 240 minutes played) throughout the AHL who both possess a goals-against average of 2.50 or better and a save percentage of .900 or better, joining Laval, Milwaukee, Providence, and Syracuse. Stevenson earned his 50th win as a Bear last Sunday against Lehigh Valley to pass Don Edwards and Darren Jensen for sole possession of 19th in franchise history, while Bjorklund's .918 save percentage ranks fourth among rookie netminders.

STINGRAYS REPORT:

Bears-contracted forward Kyler Kupka - currently on loan to the South Carolina Stingrays - was named the ECHL's Player of the Week for the second time in his career after scoring three goals - including a pair of game-winning tallies - and adding an assist for four points in two games last week. Kupka is tied for fifth in the ECHL with seven goals, while adding four assists for 11 points in 12 games, while South Carolina sits atop the South Division.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey leads the AHL with wins in games decided by one goal with six...The Bears are one of two teams, along with Rockford, with a 5-0-0-0 road record when leading after two periods...Sam Bitten is two games away from his 100th career AHL contest...Corey Schueneman is two assists away from his 100th professional assist (ECHL, 1; AHL, 92; NHL, 5)...The Washington Capitals re-assigned Ludwig Persson and Patrick Thomas from Hershey to South Carolina earlier today, while Hershey loaned Connor Mayer to South Carolina.







American Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.