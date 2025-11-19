Preview: Phantoms vs. Rochester, Game 16

Published on November 19, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

TODAY - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms (9-4-2) return to PPL Center to take on the North Division frontrunning Rochester Americans (10-6-0), AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres. The Phantoms had their five-game win streak snapped on Saturday and are currently in third place in the Atlantic Division. Rochester is tied for the top spot in the North with the Laval Rocket. This is the only Allentown appearance of the season for the Amerks.

Tonight's game will be carried on NHL Network courtesy of our friends at Service Electric Network.

Fans can browse rosters and Media Materials for tonight's game at www.phantomshockey.com/media/media-materials/

LAST TIME - Aleksei Kolosov almost pulled it off. But trying to protect a 1-0 lead all the way to the finish line isn't easy. The Hershey Bears got a lucky bounce on Sunday afternoon and eventually took a 2-1 overtime decision at Giant Center to sweep the two-game home-and-home series. Alexis Gendron (4th) scored for a third time in four days on his snipe from the right circle early in the second period. After that, Clay Setevenson was a brick wall and the Phantoms could get nothing more despite several strong chances. Kolosov was terrific too including several in-tight denials. But Ilya Protas scored on a rebound off the endboard with a little backhander that deflected off a Phantoms' skate. After Brett Leason's breakaway in overtime was denied by Kolosov, newcomer Carson Meyer came rushing in to blast home the winner in overtime in his Hershey debut.

TRANSACTIONS

11/14/25 Add Ethan Samson (D) - Loaned to LV by PHI (activated IR)

11/15/25 Del Artem Guryev (D) - Reassigned to Reading from LV

11/17/25 Del Dennis Gilbert (D) - Traded by PHI to OTT

11/18/25 Add Adam Ginning (D) - Conditioning Loan to LV by PHI

11/19/25 Add Max Guenette (D) - Assigned by PHI after Gilbert trade

GINNING IS BACK - The Philadelphia Flyers have assigned defenseman Adam Ginning to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on a conditioning loan. Ginning, 25, has played in five games with the Flyers this year and also has 15 games of NHL experience in his career. He has played in 195 games with the Phantoms over the last three seasons scoring 7-44-51. Last year, the left-handed shooting defenseman from Linkoping, Sweden scored 2-15-17 in 69 games with Lehigh Valley.

TRADE - The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired restricted free agent defenseman Maxence Guenette from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for defenseman Dennis Gilbert. Guenette and the Flyers have agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract. Guenette, 24, will be eligible to join the Phantoms on Wednesday afternoon after he clears waivers. The 6'2 ¬Â³, 210-pound defenseman spent the 2024-25 season with the Belleville Senators of the AHL where he represented the club as an alternate captain, collecting 9-14-23 in 58 games. He has registered 27-89-116 total points over 236 career AHL games with Belleville and has also played in eight NHL games with Ottawa.

ETHAN ARRIVES - Defenseman Ethan Samson has been working his way back from a preseason injury and has since been activated from Flyers' injured reserve and, at long last, made his belated season debut in Saturday's game against Hershey. The third-year pro is a righty shooting blueliner from Delta, BC who led Phantoms defenseman with 12 goals last season while adding 12 assists for 24 points. He became just the third defenseman in Lehigh Valley history to score 12 or more goals in a season joining T.J. Brennan and Ronnie Attard.

WHO'S HOT -

Lane Pederson - 5-5-10 in Last 7 games (5-5-10)

Anthony Richard - 2-6-8 on 6 game point streak

Carl Grundstrom - 3-5-8 in Last 6 games

Alex Bump - 2-6-8 in Last 5 games

Alexis Gendron - 3-1-4 on 4 game point streak

Denver Barkey - 4-3-7 in Last 5 games

LEAGUE LEADERS - Alex Bump (4-9-13) is tied for fourth in scoring among AHL rookies. Bump is also tied for first among AHL rookies with nine assists and in shots with 45.

Ty Murchison had a +4 performance on Friday and is +9 on the season to rank second among rookies as well as third among all defensemen.

Christian Kyrou is fifth among defensemen in assists (8) and plus-minus (+8)

TOUGH STRETCH - The Phantoms are beginning a stretch in which they will be repeatedly taking on the cream of the crop in the Eastern Conference. Rochester and Laval are tied for first in the North while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Providence are the top teams in the Atlantic. Five of the next six contests will be against those Top 4 teams.

ALL ABOUT THE AMERKS - Rochester (10-6-0) has won two straight to move into a tie with the Laval Rocket for first place in the North Division. First-rounders Isak Rosen and Noah Ostlund have both been recalled to Buffalo. But fellow first-rounder 19-year-old Konsta Helenius (5-7-12) is still around.. 2023 AHL All-Star with Hartford, Zac Jones (0-13-13), leads all AHL defensemen in points and assists. He's played 115 career NHL games for the New York Rangers over parts of the last five seasons. Rochester's 25.3% power play conversion rate is first in the conference and fifth in the AHL. The Amerks are lighting it up for 3.44 goals per game, sixth in the AHL and second-best in the conference behind only Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Goaltender Devon Levi (7-2-0, 2.96, .891) is tied for the league lead in wins and was among the best in the AHL last year finishing third in wins (25) and sixth in GAA (2.20). Mike Leone is in his second season at the bench for the Amerks who went 42-22-8 last year and advanced to the third round of the Calder Cup Playoffs before Laval knocked them out.

SCORING LEADERS

Phantoms Scoring Leaders

Alex Bump 4-9-13

Anthony Richard 4-8-12

Lane Pederson 6-5-11

Denver Barkey 5-5-10

Christian Kyrou 1-8-9

Rochester Scoring Leaders

Zac Jones 0-13-13

x Isak Rosen 5-7-12

Konsta Helenius 5-7-12

Trevor Kuntar 7-4-11

Zach Metsa 2-9-11

Special Teams

LV PP 21.4%, 12th / 78.1%, 27th

ROC PP 25.3%, 6th / 82.3%, 13th

LOOKING AHEAD - The Phantoms have three straight on the road beginning Friday night at the stingy Providence Bruins (12-2-0) who boast the top defensive unit in the league. The Phantoms return to PPL Center on Saturday, November 29 against the Laval Rocket featuring the return of Gritty!







