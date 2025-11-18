Phantoms Unveil New Hamilton Street Pro Shop at PPL Center

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are eager to introduce the latest addition to downtown Allentown and the PPL Center experience with the grand opening of the all-new Phantoms Pro Shop!

Located next to PPL Center's LVHN Gate on Hamilton Street, the new retail space offers fans a wide range of team apparel, collectibles, and upgraded merchandise-providing expanded ways to show your Phantoms pride at the rink and on the go.

The opening of the Phantoms Pro Shop arrives alongside downtown Allentown's ongoing Center Square redesign project, a revitalization effort aimed at enhancing Hamilton Street and the surrounding area by creating a more vibrant environment for visitors.

"Hamilton Street continues to develop and get more exciting," said Allentown Mayor Matt Turek. "That started with PPL Center and started by welcoming the Phantoms to playing AHL hockey in downtown Allentown and really upping the game. And now this beating heart is pulsing orange because we're welcoming the [Phantoms Pro Shop] to Hamilton Street."

Prior to its official gameday debut to all fans in attendance this past weekend, a special ribbon-cutting ceremony took place last week on Wednesday, November 12 to celebrate the highly anticipated completion of the project while welcoming the first group of visitors into the newly designed space.

Select guests, VIPs, and Phantoms Premier members received exclusive access to attend and explore the newly renovated space and its reimagined merchandise offerings.

From sleek new designs and lifestyle apparel to collectible items and limited-edition fan gear, the store marks a major upgrade in the Phantoms' in-person retail experience. Fans can browse gear from premium brands such as TravisMatthew, Vineyard Vines, '47, and CCM, along with a wide range of authentic team merchandise and uniquely branded pieces.

"We believe bringing the Phantoms brand to Hamilton Street, to our main street, is a perfect fit," said Phantoms Owner Rob Brooks. "We can't wait for [fans] to experience the store. There's Phantoms gear for everyone of all ages-meLVin products, stocking stuffers galore, and a kiosk where you can customize your own jersey. It's pretty neat."

Along with the opening of the newly designed flagship store, neighboring Chickie's & Pete's will accompany the city's development project with extended evening hours to further enrich the downtown experience both inside and outside the arena.

The team's original main store located outside Sections 108-109 has been rebranded as the Phantoms Team Store powered by Shift4 and will continue to serve fans on game nights. In addition, the official online Phan Shop will also receive an upgrade in the coming weeks, giving fans an even more convenient way to purchase authentic Phantoms merchandise from anywhere.

The Phantoms Pro Shop will open its doors to the general public for the first time beginning today, Tuesday, November 18, and continue to operate under regular business hours Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. On gamedays, the store will be open to the public until 5:00 p.m. and will resume operation once doors open for ticketed fans.

Be among the first to explore the new Phantoms Pro Shop starting this week and on Wednesday night as the Phantoms face off against the Rochester Americans for Military Appreciation Night presented by Netizen at 7:05 p.m.

PHANTOMS PRO SHOP HOURS OF OPERATION

Tuesday-Saturday: 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Gamedays (General Public): 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Gamedays (Ticketed Fans): Doors - End of Game







