Phantoms Receive Ginning on Conditioning Loan
Published on November 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have assigned defenseman Adam Ginning to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on a conditioning loan, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.
Ginning, 25, has played in five games with the Flyers this year and also has 15 games of NHL experience in his career. He has played in 195 games with the Phantoms over the last three seasons scoring 7-44-51. Last year, the left-handed shooting defenseman from Linkoping, Sweden scored 2-15-17 in 69 games with Lehigh Valley.
The 6'3 ¬Â³ blueliner was a Round 2 (#50 overall) selection of the Flyers in the 2018 NHL Draft.
The Phantoms are back at PPL Center on Wednesday, November 19 hosting the Rochester Americans on Military Appreciation Night presented by Netizen. Lehigh Valley embarks on a three-game road stretch beginning Friday night at the Providence Bruins and will return home for a Thanksgiving Weekend battle with the Laval Rocket on Saturday, November 29 on Gritty Night!
