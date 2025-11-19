Phantoms Receive Ginning on Conditioning Loan

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have assigned defenseman Adam Ginning to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on a conditioning loan, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Ginning, 25, has played in five games with the Flyers this year and also has 15 games of NHL experience in his career. He has played in 195 games with the Phantoms over the last three seasons scoring 7-44-51. Last year, the left-handed shooting defenseman from Linkoping, Sweden scored 2-15-17 in 69 games with Lehigh Valley.

The 6'3 ¬Â³ blueliner was a Round 2 (#50 overall) selection of the Flyers in the 2018 NHL Draft.

