Flyers Receive Max Guenette for Dennis Gilbert

Published on November 17, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired restricted free agent defenseman Maxence Guenette from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for defenseman Dennis Gilbert, according to General Manager Daniel Briere. Guenette and the Flyers have agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract. Guenette will be eligible to join the Phantoms on Wednesday afternoon after he clears waivers.

Guenette, 24, was drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Draft. The 6'2 ¬Â³, 210-pound defenseman spent the 2024-25 season with the Belleville Senators of the AHL where he represented the club as an alternate captain, collecting 9-14-23 in 58 games while leading the team in plus-minus (+13).

The blueliner has spent the majority of the last four seasons (2021-25) with Belleville, setting AHL career highs in games played (72), assists (35) and points (40) in 2022-23 and registering 116 total points (27g-89a) over 236 career AHL games. He led team defensemen in points in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Guenette made his NHL debut with Ottawa on April 13, 2023 and has skated in eight NHL games from 2023-24.

As part of the transaction, Gilbert will join Ottawa. Gilbert has played in six games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms recording one assist but has been out of action since an injury on October 29. The defenseman was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the third round (91st overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft. Gilbert has registered 58 points (15g-43a) in 194 games over parts of six AHL seasons with Lehigh Valley, Calgary, Colorado, and Rockford and has played 111 NHL games with Ottawa, Buffalo, Calgary, Colorado, and Chicago.

