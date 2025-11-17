Coachella Valley's Jagger Firkus Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week
Published on November 17, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Coachella Valley Firebirds forward Jagger Firkus has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending November 16, 2025.
Firkus scored four goals and added three assists for seven points in three games last week, moving to the top of the league's scoring leaderboard.
On Tuesday evening, Firkus notched three assists in the Firebirds' 6-3 win over Bakersfield. He then followed with his first career professional hat trick, scoring all three of Coachella Valley's goals in a 6-3 road loss to the Condors on Saturday. Firkus extended his scoring streak to six games with another goal in Sunday's 5-2 victory over Abbotsford.
A second-round pick by Seattle in the 2022 NHL Draft, Firkus is tied for first in the AHL in scoring with 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 14 games for the Firebirds after totaling 36 points in 69 games as a rookie last season. The 21-year-old native of Irma, Alta., was named the Canadian Hockey League's player of the year in 2023-24 when he tallied 61 goals and 126 points for Moose Jaw (WHL), finishing his junior career with 310 points in 230 contests.
American Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2025
- Flyers Receive Max Guenette for Dennis Gilbert - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- "Weird Al" Yankovic Brings "Bigger & Weirder" Tour to Acrisure Arena on September 13, 2026 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Belleville Bags Six Points on Three-Game New York State Road Trip - Belleville Senators
- Jagger Firkus Named Howie's Hockey TapeAHL Player of the Week - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Coachella Valley's Jagger Firkus Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night Returns Friday against Bridgeport - Rochester Americans
- Weekly Report: November 17 - Charlotte Checkers
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Boris Katchouk to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Melanson's First Pro Hat Trick Helps Firebirds Down Canucks, 5-2 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.