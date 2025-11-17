"Weird Al" Yankovic Brings "Bigger & Weirder" Tour to Acrisure Arena on September 13, 2026

Published on November 17, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







PALM DESERT, CA - Following the incredible success of his 2025 tour, the legendary "Weird Al" Yankovic will return to the road in 2026 with the next chapter of his record-breaking BIGGER & WEIRDER Tour. The tour will come to Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

TICKETS: General ticket on sale begins on Friday, November 21, at 10:00 a.m. local time at ticketmaster.com, the official ticket provider of Acrisure Arena.

Additionally, Acrisure Arena invites fans to enhance their concert experience by upgrading to the Compound, an exclusive outdoor VIP premium space just steps from the stage. The Compound offers a hosted full-service bar (spirits for purchase), a generous buffet, and unique amenities such as cozy fire pits, mini golf, bocce ball, and more. Learn more HERE and purchase upgrades for Weird Al, HERE.

During its 2025 run, Yankovic delighted over 500,000 fans, playing a historic string of 75 shows across 67 cities, and selling out iconic venues including Madison Square Garden, The Kia Forum, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Now, Weird Al is ready to go even bigger in 2026, hitting a massive 90 cities across North America. Featuring his celebrated hits, alongside deep-cut fan favorites, and with a giant video wall, multiple costume changes, and an amazing eight-piece ensemble featuring Al's original band, the 2026 tour pushes his live show to new heights - a super-sized comedy-rock spectacle.

"We did 75 shows this year, and the fans weren't sick of us yet," explained Al, "so we're just going to keep on touring until they are!"

The BIGGER & WEIRDER 2026 Tour kicks off on May 26, 2026, at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, FL, and runs across North America through October 17.

About "Weird Al" Yankovic

"Weird Al" Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist in history. A pop culture icon, he is known around the world for his parodies of mega hits by artists of the last four decades, including Madonna, Taylor Swift, Michael Jackson, Usher, Nirvana, Eminem, Queen, Lady Gaga, and many more. His numerous hits include "Amish Paradise," "Eat It," "Like a Surgeon," "Smells Like Nirvana," "Word Crimes," and the platinum-selling "White & Nerdy." He has received 5 Grammy awards and 17 career nominations, and is one of only three artists to chart in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 in the previous four consecutive decades (the others being Madonna and Michael Jackson). His last album, Mandatory Fun, is the only comedy album in history to debut at #1 on the Billboard Top 200. Also an accomplished actor, writer, director, and producer, Yankovic was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018, and an Emmy Award for the 2022 release WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story (starring Daniel Radcliffe as Yankovic). Yankovic's live shows have entertained audiences across the globe for generations, including appearances at such iconic venues as Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, The Kia Forum, The Hollywood Bowl, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Wolf Trap, The Kennedy Center, and Carnegie Hall.







American Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.