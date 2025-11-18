San Diego Gulls Recall Vyacheslav Buteyets from Tulsa
Published on November 17, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled G Vyacheslav Buteyets from the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL).
Buteyets, 23 (5/29/02), has logged a 4-3-0 record with a 2.81 goals-against average (GAA) and a .924 save percentage (SV%) in seven games played for Tulsa this season. Buteyets made his AHL debut Dec. 28, 2024 vs. Bakersfield, stopping 21 shots. He made his second career appearance on Jan. 15, 2025 against Iowa stopping three shots in relief. Buteyets appeared in 36 games for Tulsa during the 2024-25 season, going 19-13-3 with four shutouts, a 2.82 GAA and a .905 SV%. His four shutouts ranked tied for fourth most in the ECHL. In five Kelly Cup Playoff games, Buteyets tallied a 2-3-0 record with a 3.03 GAA and .906 SV%.
The Chelyabinsk, Russia native posted a 40-32-6 record with four shutouts, a 2.36 GAA and .923 SV% in 81 career games from 2021-24 with Chelmet Chelyabinsk of the VHL, Russia's second division. The 6-4, 185-pound goaltender made his KHL debut in 2023-24 with Traktor Chelyabinsk, appearing in one game in Russia's top division.
Selected by Anaheim in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Buteyets went 16-18-0 with one shutout, a 2.57 GAA and .913 SV% in 35 VHL games in 2023-24 with Chelmet. He ranked 10th in minutes among league goaltenders and was third in wins among goalies 21-and-under.
