Gulls Blank Canucks, 7-0

Published on November 15, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The San Diego Gulls shut out the Abbotsford Canucks 7-0 Saturday night at Pechanga Arena, giving San Diego standings points in five straight contests (4-0-1-0) and in seven of the last eight games (6-1-1-0). The Gulls have scored 6-plus goals in three of their last five games. San Diego now stands with a 6-4-3-0 record.

Ville Husso recorded his AHL-leading third shutout of the season, stopping all 17 shots. With five shutouts in his Gulls career, he now co-leads Gulls goaltenders all time alongside Lukas Dostal. He also ties the club record for most shutouts in a season alongside Dostal and Tomas Suchanek.

Justin Bailey scored his sixth and seventh goals of the season, all coming over the last seven games (7-0=7). He is now the third player in Gulls AHL history with multiple goals in back-to-back games after potting two last night. His first goal was his sixth SHG of his AHL career.

Judd Caulfield netted his fifth and sixth goals of the season, the first multi-goal game of his AHL career. He now has 6-3=9 points on the campaign, ranking tied for second among Gulls skaters in goals and tied for third in points.

Ryan Carpenter netted scored his third goal of the season, extending his point streak to four games (1-3=4).

Sam Colangelo scored his second goal in as many games.

Sasha Pastujov deposited his third goal of the season, a power-play goal.

Nikolas Brouillard tallied his fifth and sixth assists of the season, his second multi-point effort (0-2=2). He is now one point shy of 100 as a Gull (23-76™). He would be the first defenseman to reach the 100-point mark in a San Diego sweater.

Tyson Hinds earned two assists, his first multi-point game of the season (0-2=2). It marks his fourth career AHL multi-assist effort.

Matthew Phillips picked up his team-leading 11th and 12th assists of the season. Phillips ranks tied for fourth among all AHL skaters in helpers and tied for sixth in points (4-12=16).

Tim Washe earned his sixth assist of the season, bringing his point total to 7-6=13, which ranks tied for second among all AHL rookies.

Jan Mysak, Roland McKeown, Yegor Sidorov and Nathan Gaucher each picked up an assist.

The Gulls wrap up their three-game homestand with a Wednesday night matchup with the San Jose Barracuda at Pechanga Arena San Diego on Nov. 19 (7 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Goaltender Ville Husso

On what he sees in the team

We had a great week of practice, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and just focused on little details. I feel like it showed this weekend, both games, two games, four points. So overall, great week for us. Just got to keep building from this.

On how important tonight's game was

I feel like, for us, it's like every game is a new game. Whoever we face, we don't worry too much about them. We'll worry about our own stuff. We're like 13 to 14 games down now in the season, so when we take care of our own game, we'll be in a good spot every night.

On his success with San Diego

I feel it's everybody in this organization, from coaches to the players and staff, it's just a good atmosphere to come to the rink. It's fun. We get better every day. Just a good fit for me. Just got to enjoy it and at the same time work hard. Like I said, it's been a lot of fun, and I just got to keep building.

On how the team will continue this momentum

It's very tight so every night matters. It's those little things we do night in, night out and just having fun at the same time. We played the last few games like we'll win a lot of hockey games. Just have fun, enjoy, and get better.

Defenseman Nikolas Brouillard

On the team's success lately

It definitely feels good. We started the season and thought we were playing good, we were playing hard, we were having some really good chances, some really good looks, and we just couldn't find the back of the net. We were losing those games by one goal or in overtime and it was just that scoring touch that was missing. We just believed in ourselves, and we stuck with it, and for the past couple games it's just been rolling. I think that in a season; it's always like that. You're going to have hard times where you're going to have trouble putting the puck in. Unfortunately, it happened at the beginning of the season, but now we're rolling, and it's just a big boost of confidence for our group.

On how important it was to win tonight

It was super important. All year long, we're going to be fighting for playoffs, that's ultimately what we want. There are a couple teams that are close in the standings right now, so all of these games are really important. I thought yesterday we were lucky to win the game, because I don't think we put our best effort in. There are some games I thought at the beginning of the season where we lost, and we should have won. Yesterday it was the contrary, we probably should have lost that one, but we found the way. So, we just wanted to have a real solid effort tonight and kind of bounce back even though we won yesterday.

On playing with Ville Husso

It helps us so much. It gives us a boost of confidence for the defense. Every rim, he's coming out and he's basically like a sixth player. He's making plays with the puck, and there's almost no puck that gets behind him. We're always really confident in him, and he just helps us so much to win games.

On his two points tonight

It definitely feels good having success yourself, but the team is first. The team's having success, so that definitely feels good. Obviously, you want the win first, but then if the points come after, then that's just a plus.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On if he saw what he wanted out of the team tonight

That's the response we were looking for. We're extremely pleased about the magic that we were able to pull off and getting the result on Friday night was a big deal. We just know that we've got more to offer as a team and I thought we showed that today.

On Justin Bailey

Justin has infectious energy and he's a leader on our team. He's being a driver for our team and for some offense. The emotional energy of the group is a part of what he's he does and brings and he's doing a nice job with it right now.

On Ville Husso

Really, he's a backbone. He's a goalie with NHL pedigree and ability that happens to be in the American League right now. That affords you opportunities to make mistakes if they don't cost you in the winning column or on the scoreboard. He's more than that. He's an unbelievable person, and the leadership that he's brought to our group is tremendous.

On the team finding their way offensively

If we weren't creating all the way through there, we'd be feeling like, hey where's our offense, what's happening? When you're creating scoring chances you know that you can just stay with it. We've been one of the top teams in the American League the whole year as far as generating scoring chances and shots in the slots and stuff like that. So eventually you're going to get rewarded. It's happening for us right now. We just got to keep our foot in the gas with it.







