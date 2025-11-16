Comets Erase Two-Goal Deficit, Lose 3-2 in OT in Providence

Providence, RI - The Comets came out with a few solid shifts to start the game and tested Providence goaltender Simon Zajicek early on. They went on the power play later in the period, but it was Providence who would strike to make it 1-0 after Dans Locmelis was sent in on a breakaway by Matej Blumel, beating Nico Daws glove side at the 8:27 mark of the period. The Bruins added to the lead at the end of the period after Patrick Brown stole the puck on the forecheck and set up Riley Tufte, who hammered one home from the left circle to make it 2-0 at the 19:25 mark for his team-leading eighth goal of the year.

The Comets controlled the play once again to begin the middle stanza with Simon Zajicek making some big saves for Providence. The Comets continued to press and at the 11:07 mark, Thomas Bordeleau's shot from the left circle was stopped by Zajicek but Xavier Parent was there to pot the rebound for his third of the year to make it a 2-1 game. Ryan Schmelzer picked up the secondary assist.

It was a tight checking third period with more physicality on display than the first two periods. About halfway through the frame, Brian Halonen skated into the Providence zone and found Angus Crookshank with a drop pass in the right circle who snapped one past Zajicek glove side to tie the game at two on his fifth of the year at the 10:23 mark. Both teams locked it down defensively for the rest of regulation as the Comets headed to overtime for the second night in a row. The Bruins had a plethora of chances right off the bat in the extra session and Nico Daws was brilliant in net, his best stop coming on a breakaway from Matej Blumel. With just 9.9 seconds left in overtime, however, Providence forward Fabian Lysell found Dans Locmelis in the high slot who walked into the right circle and beat Daws glove side to win the game 3-2. It was a hard-fought game for the Comets who earned a point in the loss.

The Comets were outshot by the Bruins 45-36 in the game and went 0-for-3 on the power play while going 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

