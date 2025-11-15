Comets Battle Hard Against Senators, Fall 4-3 In Shootout

Utica, NY - The Comets hosted the Senators for the Jack Kane Dedication Game and were edged 4-3 in a shootout. The first period was a low-shooting period for both teams, but the Comets carried the play and had no shortage of chances. Brian Halonen hit the post after he was set up by Seamus Casey, who picked off a pass in the neutral zone and made a great feed to Halonen. Angus Crookshank and Mike Hardman also had a couple quality scoring chances, but Belleville netminder Hunter Shepard stood strong between the pipes. The Comets went 0-for-1 on the lone power play opportunity they had in the first.

The physicality ramped up in what was an eventful second period. The Senators had a 5-on-3 advantage just a little over five minutes into the period, but the Comets held them at bay. At the 8:46 mark of the period, Utica defenseman Austin Strand finished off a nice back-door feed from Jonathan Gruden from the left circle for his first of the season to give the Comets a 1-0 lead. Jack Malone picked up the secondary assist.

Austin Strand was assessed a roughing minor later in the period. Not only did the Comets kill off the ensuing Belleville power play, but Lenni Hameenaho sped down the right wing and fired a shot low blocker side past Hunter Shepard to give the Comets a 2-0 lead at the 16:01 mark. It was the Comets' first shorthanded goal of the season and Hameenaho's second goal in as many games.

The teams started the third period 4-on-4 and it was the Senators who struck just 45 seconds in to make it 2-1 on a goal from Xavier Bourgault for his fifth of the year who beat Nico Daws five-hole. The Senators continued to press, and a few minutes later, Landon Hookey deflected a shot from Jorian Donovan past Nico Daws to tie the game at two at the 4:44 mark. Belleville would eventually take the lead when Arthur Kaliyev retrieved his initial shot which was blocked and then beat Nico Daws high blocker side at the 15:17 mark. Less than a minute later, the Comets stormed back, and Brian Halonen ripped a laser past Hunter Shepard to tie the game at three. Angus Crookshank and Topias Vilen picked up the assists.

The teams headed to overtime and the Comets heavily outplayed Belleville in the extra session, outshooting them 10-1, but Hunter Shepard was stellar in net. After Lenni Hameenaho and Stephen Halliday each scored in the first round of the shootout, neither team would score again until the fifth round when Wyatt Bongiovanni won it for the Senators. The Comets outshot the Senators 28-27 in the game. The Comets went 0-for-2 on the power play and were 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. The Comets are back home next Saturday against Rochester at 6 pm. For tickets, please visit uticacomets.com/tickets or call 315-790-9070.







