Offense Heats Up In Eagles' 6-2 Victory Over Tucson

Published on November 14, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

LOVELAND, CO - Colorado forward Tye Felhaber notched two goals and an assist, while forwards Alex Barre-Boulet, Tristen Nielsen and Jayson Megna each posted a goal and an assist, as the Eagles defeated the Tucson Roadrunners 6-2 on Friday. Colorado dominated the specialty teams battle, finishing 2-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Goaltender Trent Miner improved to 3-0 on the season, stopping 25 of the 27 shots he faced.

Tucson would strike just 14 seconds into the contest, as forward Cameron Hebig cut to the low slot before fielding a pass from behind the net and stuffing it past Miner. The goal was Hebig's seventh of the season and gave the Roadrunners an early 1-0 edge.

Needing a response, the Eagles would get one from Barre-Boulet, as he belted home a rebound at the top of the crease, tying the game at 1-1 at the 4:08 mark of the first period.

Tucson would go on to outshoot Colorado 16-12, as the two teams headed to the first intermission with contest till deadlocked, 1-1

An Eagles power play early in the second period would allow Megna to camp out at the side of the crease, where he would collect a pass and flick the puck into the back of the net. The goal was Megna's sixth of the season and gave Colorado a 2-1 advantage at the 1:36 mark of the second period.

The lead would be extinguished when Hebig took advantage of a turnover, as he lit the lamp with a wrister from between the circles, evening the score at 2-2 with 13:03 left to play in the middle frame.

The momentum would swing back the other direction when Felhaber skated down the end line before snapping home a shot from the top of the crease, giving Colorado a 3-2 edge at the 12:35 mark of the second stanza.

Still leading 3-2 as the puck dropped on the third period, the Eagles would get a little breathing room when Nielsen settled a rebound at the side of the crease and snapped it past goalie Matthew Villalta, putting Colorado up 4-2 with 9:42 remaining in the contest.

Another Eagles power play would lead to another goal, as Felhaber buried a wrist shot from the left-wing boards, extending Colorado's lead to 5-2 at the 16:40 mark of the final frame.

The Roadrunners would pull Villalta in favor of the extra attacker, but the move would lead to an empty-netter for Eagles forward Mark Senden, rounding out the 6-2 score with 2:27 left in the game.

Villalta suffered the loss in net, allowing five goals on 35 shots.

Villalta suffered the loss in net, allowing five goals on 35 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday, November 15th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena.







