Islanders Battle Hard But Fall Short against Penguins, 5-3
Published on November 14, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
Wilkes-Barre, PA - Riding a three-game point streak, the Islanders rolled into the Mohegan Arena in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to battle the Penguins for the second game in a row. Previously, on Wednesday morning, the team managed to add a point in the standings after a shootout loss at home. Now, they sought revenge in the battle for Atlantic Division positioning. During the game, the Islanders couldn't hold a third period lead, and the team dropped the contest in a 5-3 defeat.
In the opening period, Cam Berg found the loose puck in the crease and stabbed it into the Penguins net at 15:36 lifting the Islanders to a 1-0 lead. It was his fourth goal of the season, and it was assisted by Cam Thiesing and Hunter Drew. Alex Jefferies added a powerplay goal at 17:21 when he deflected a point shot by Cole McWard past Penguins goalie Max Pavlenko. The goal gave the team a 2-0 lead after the second period.
In the final period of regulation, an early goal by the Penguins Tristan Broz sliced the lead to 2-1 for Bridgeport jut 57 seconds into the frame. Sebastian Aho tied the game at 5:38 as his point shot beat goalie Parker Gahagen locking the game at 2-2. Adam Beckman would take the perfect pass from Andrej Sustr and wired a wrister into the Penguins net for a goal in four straight games and his fifth of the season. The goal also extended Matthew Maggio's assist streak to six games. But, the Pens weren't done scoring and it was Aidan McDonough who tied the game at 3-3 at 14:18 made it a 3-3 game. The Pens lead the game after Atley Calvert's wrist shot beat Gahagen at 14:13 bringing the game to a 4-3 score. The Pens added an empty net goal with just over a minute left in regulation and skated away with a 5-3 decision.
The Islanders are back home tomorrow night to play the Rochester Americans at 7:00 PM inside Total Mortgage Arena. Great seats are still available. Visit BridgeportIslanders.com for more information.
American Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2025
- Phantoms Light it Up, 7-3, Over T-Birds - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Rally, Tame Wolf Pack in Overtime - Rochester Americans
- Iowa's Comeback Bid Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Charlotte - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Erupt in Third Period for 5-3 Comeback Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Ads' Winning Streak Snapped at Four - Milwaukee Admirals
- Senators Battle Back to Edge Comets, 4-3, in Shootout - Belleville Senators
- Comets Battle Hard Against Senators, Fall 4-3 In Shootout - Utica Comets
- Bears Open Weekend With 2-1 Win Over Crunch - Hershey Bears
- Charlotte Extends Winning Streak, Defeats Iowa 4-3 - Charlotte Checkers
- Nolan Moyle Released from PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch Downed by Hershey Bears, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Lose Sixth Straight, 4-3 to Americans - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds' Middle Period Burst Not Enough in Allentown - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Islanders Battle Hard But Fall Short against Penguins, 5-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- San Diego Gulls to Host Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, November 15 - San Diego Gulls
- Samson Activated, Joins Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Sign Forward Tate Singleton to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Goaltender Isaiah Saville Re-Called from ECHL's Greenville - Ontario Reign
- Wranglers Edge Reign 3-2 in Hard-Fought Battle at Home - Calgary Wranglers
- T-Birds Recall F's Tarun Fizer, Jett Jones from Florida (ECHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Red-Hot Phantoms Look to Keep it Going - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Bears at Crunch, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Gulls, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night this Saturday - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bridgeport Islanders Stories
- Islanders Battle Hard But Fall Short against Penguins, 5-3
- Islanders Gain Point in 5-4 Shootout Loss to Pens
- Larson Two Goal Night Lifts Isles to Victory over Thunderbirds, 6-2
- Bridgeport Islanders School Day Game Sold out -- Largest in Team History
- Islanders Drop Home Contest to Phantoms, Lose 6-2