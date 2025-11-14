Game Preview: Bears at Crunch, 7 p.m.

(Syracuse, NY) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they begin a three-in-three weekend on the road by paying a visit to the Syracuse Crunch.

Hershey Bears (6-4-1-0) at Syracuse Crunch (9-4-0-0)

Nov. 14, 2025 | 7 p.m. | Upstate Medical University Arena

Referees: Ben Betker (42), Harrison O'Pray (82)

Linespersons: Jason Brown (44), Tory Carissimo (54)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, former Bears captain Garrett Mitchell, and Bears media specialist Jesse Liebman on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV (WPMT FOX 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1-FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Froggy Valley 100.1-FM Stream, Fox Sports 1460-AM Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears got back in the win column last Sunday with a 2-1 win over the Rochester Americans, as Sam Bitten scored for the second straight contest to open the scoring, and Alex Suzdalev broke a 1-1 tie in the third period with his first AHL goal. The Crunch are coming off a 6-2 Tuesday night win over the Utica Comets that Syracuse rebound from a 1-0 deficit after the first period with five consecutive goals in the second period. Dylan Duke recorded three power-play goals and 13 players recorded at least a point for the Crunch.

LEASON EXPECTED TO DRAW INTO LINEUP:

Following his loan to Hershey on Oct. 28 from Washington, forward Brett Leason was forced to miss five games while awaiting the receipt of a visa; that issue has been resolved, and Leason is expected to suit up tonight for his first game as a Bear since scoring in Game 3 of the Atlantic Division First Round on May 9, 2022. The 6'5", 220-pound winger's last regular-season game as a Bear was on April 24, 2022 against Syracuse, in which he scored against the Crunch. Leason appeared in 114 regular-season games with Hershey from 2019-22, tallying 47 points (18g, 29a).

SWINGING THROUGH SYRACUSE:

Hershey makes its first of two visits to Syracuse this season after previously hosting the Crunch for a pair of games during the opening weekend of the campaign. While the Bears did drop both home games to Syracuse, picking up a point in a 3-2 overtime loss on Oct. 12, Hershey carries a two-game road win streak at Syracuse into tonight's meeting, and has won its last three road games overall this season. Several players who were in the lineup for Syracuse during the last meeting between the clubs have since been recalled to the parent Tampa Bay Lightning, including Charle-Édouard D'Astous, Dominic James, Boris Katchouk, and Scott Sabourin.

PK PROWESS:

Hershey enters tonight's game riding a six-game stretch of not allowing a power-play goal to the opposition, going 15-for-15 on the penalty kill over that span. The club's road penalty kill performance has surged to third in the AHL at 12-for-13 (92.3%) through four away contests, while the team's overall penalty kill has gone 31-for-37 (83.8%) to push the Bears into a tie with Springfield for eighth in the AHL.

BEARS BITES:

Matt Strome (1g, 2a) and Graeme Clarke (2g, 1a) lead Hershey with three power-play points...Justin Nachbaur is tied for the league lead with four major penalties...Ryan Chesley's two game-winning goals are tied for the league lead among defensemen...Hershey is 3-0-0-0 when leading after the first period and 4-0-1-0 when leading after the second period...The Bears are fourth in the league in allowing the fewest shots against per game (26.45)...Corey Schueneman is three assists away from his 100th professional assist (ECHL, 1; AHL, 91; NHL, 5).

ON THIS DATE IN BEARS HISTORY:

Nov. 14, 1962 - The Bears scored three goals in a span of 21 seconds in a 7-1 win over the Cleveland Barons, as March Reaume (8:17), Mike Nykoluk (8:23), and Les Duff (8:38) scored in the third period to give Hershey a 6-1 lead to set a then-AHL record that stood until the 2024-25 season. The mark still stands in the Hershey record book as the fastest three goals scored in club history.







