Samson Activated, Joins Phantoms

Published on November 14, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have activated defenseman Ethan Samson from injured reserve and have assigned him to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Samson, 22, has been injured since Philadelphia Flyers training camp. He is now eligible to potentially make his season debut this weekend. The third-year pro is a righty shooting blueliner from Delta, BC who led Phantoms defenseman with 12 goals last season while adding 12 assists for 24 points. He became just the third defenseman in Lehigh Valley history to score 12 or more goals in a season joining T.J. Brennan and Ronnie Attard.

The 6'1 ¬Â³ prospect was a Round 6 selection of the Flyers in the 2021 NHL Draft. Samson has played in 132 career games with the Phantoms over two previous seasons scoring 15 goals with 21 assists for 36 points. Samson was captain of the Prince George Cougars of the WHL where he played for four seasons.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are at home tonight against the Springfield Thunderbirds and Saturday, November 15 taking on the Hershey Bears with our second annual Phan Con!







American Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.