Goaltender Isaiah Saville Re-Called from ECHL's Greenville

Published on November 14, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign have re-called goaltender Isaiah Saville from the ECHL's Grenville Swamp Rabbits.

Saville, 25, has appeared in five games for Greenville this season posting a (3-2-0) record with a 2.59 goals-against average and .925 save percentage after missing the entirety of last season with an injury.

The Anchorage, AK native was drafted by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, fifth round, 135th overall, and signed his three-year, entry-level contract on Mar. 18, 2022. During his tenure with the organization the 6-foot-1, 196lb netminder appeared in 40 AHL games with Henderson posting a (17-18-1) record with a 3.01 GAA and .902 SV% while notching a (8-15-6) record in 33 appearances in the ECHL with Savannah holding a 3.09 GAA and .920 SV%.

Prior to professional hockey, Saville played three seasons at the University of Nebraska-Omaha from 2019-22 appearing in 82 games with a (38-36-6) mark possessing a 2.78 GAA, .907 SV%, and six shutouts. He was named to the NCHC Honorable Mention All-Star Team during the 2020-21 campaign. Saville was named USHL Goaltender of the Year and USA Hockey Junior Goalie of the Year during the 2018-19 campaign as a member of the Tri-City Storm. He led the USHL with a 1.90 GAA posting a (25-4-3) record in 34 games with four shutouts and a .925 SV %.

