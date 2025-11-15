Condors Stunned in Overtime by San Diego

Published on November 14, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (5-5-3, 13pts) were stunned in the dying seconds of regulation and fell 4-3 in overtime to the San Diego Gulls (5-4-3, 13pts) on Friday.

It was a goalless first period as the Condors were unsuccessful on the game's first power play. Cam Dineen left the game with an upper-body injury and did not return. Shots were 13-10 Bakersfield.

Matt Copponi (2nd) hammered the team's third shorthanded goal from the right-wing circle to make it 1-0 at 4:54. The Condors doubled their lead when Quinn Hutson hit Rem Pitlick (4th) for a redirection in the crease. San Diego would cut the lead in half at 2-1 off a deflection of their own at 17:29.

Justin Bailey tied the game briefly with his fourth of the year. However, Pitlick's second of the night came two minutes later to stake the Condors to a 3-2 lead with just under 12 minutes remaining. The Gulls then at the last gasp in the third, on a 6-on-3 power play, tied it with .4 seconds left.

Bailey then scored the game winner on an overtime power play to give the Gulls the extra point in a 4-3 win.

Hutson has six points (2g-4a) in his last three games while Marjala has nine points (2g-7a) in his last nine. Connor Ingram stopped 34 of 38 in his first action since November 2 in Calgary.

James Hamblin returned to the lineup after missing five games due to injury. Earlier in the day Isaac Howard was loaned by Edmonton. The Hobey Baker Award winner is expected to play for the Condors on Saturday. Troy Stecher was placed on waivers by the Oilers as well and will need to clear in order to be assigned.

UP NEXT

The Condors return home tomorrow to take on Coachella Valley for Youth Jersey Giveaway Night presented by 23ABC, HOT 94.1 FM, and SC Architect.







American Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.