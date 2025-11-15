Condors Stunned in Overtime by San Diego
Published on November 14, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (5-5-3, 13pts) were stunned in the dying seconds of regulation and fell 4-3 in overtime to the San Diego Gulls (5-4-3, 13pts) on Friday.
It was a goalless first period as the Condors were unsuccessful on the game's first power play. Cam Dineen left the game with an upper-body injury and did not return. Shots were 13-10 Bakersfield.
Matt Copponi (2nd) hammered the team's third shorthanded goal from the right-wing circle to make it 1-0 at 4:54. The Condors doubled their lead when Quinn Hutson hit Rem Pitlick (4th) for a redirection in the crease. San Diego would cut the lead in half at 2-1 off a deflection of their own at 17:29.
Justin Bailey tied the game briefly with his fourth of the year. However, Pitlick's second of the night came two minutes later to stake the Condors to a 3-2 lead with just under 12 minutes remaining. The Gulls then at the last gasp in the third, on a 6-on-3 power play, tied it with .4 seconds left.
Bailey then scored the game winner on an overtime power play to give the Gulls the extra point in a 4-3 win.
Hutson has six points (2g-4a) in his last three games while Marjala has nine points (2g-7a) in his last nine. Connor Ingram stopped 34 of 38 in his first action since November 2 in Calgary.
James Hamblin returned to the lineup after missing five games due to injury. Earlier in the day Isaac Howard was loaned by Edmonton. The Hobey Baker Award winner is expected to play for the Condors on Saturday. Troy Stecher was placed on waivers by the Oilers as well and will need to clear in order to be assigned.
UP NEXT
The Condors return home tomorrow to take on Coachella Valley for Youth Jersey Giveaway Night presented by 23ABC, HOT 94.1 FM, and SC Architect.
American Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2025
- Condors Stunned in Overtime by San Diego - Bakersfield Condors
- Hebig Nets Two as Roadrunners Drop Series Opener in Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Manitoba Wins Third in a Row - Manitoba Moose
- Roadrunners Downed by Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Griffins Remain Undefeated At Home With Win Over Toronto - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Offense Heats Up In Eagles' 6-2 Victory Over Tucson - Colorado Eagles
- Phantoms Light it Up, 7-3, Over T-Birds - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Rally, Tame Wolf Pack in Overtime - Rochester Americans
- Iowa's Comeback Bid Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Charlotte - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Erupt in Third Period for 5-3 Comeback Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Ads' Winning Streak Snapped at Four - Milwaukee Admirals
- Senators Battle Back to Edge Comets, 4-3, in Shootout - Belleville Senators
- Comets Battle Hard Against Senators, Fall 4-3 In Shootout - Utica Comets
- Bears Open Weekend With 2-1 Win Over Crunch - Hershey Bears
- Charlotte Extends Winning Streak, Defeats Iowa 4-3 - Charlotte Checkers
- Nolan Moyle Released from PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch Downed by Hershey Bears, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Lose Sixth Straight, 4-3 to Americans - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds' Middle Period Burst Not Enough in Allentown - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Islanders Battle Hard But Fall Short against Penguins, 5-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- San Diego Gulls to Host Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, November 15 - San Diego Gulls
- Samson Activated, Joins Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Sign Forward Tate Singleton to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Goaltender Isaiah Saville Re-Called from ECHL's Greenville - Ontario Reign
- Wranglers Edge Reign 3-2 in Hard-Fought Battle at Home - Calgary Wranglers
- T-Birds Recall F's Tarun Fizer, Jett Jones from Florida (ECHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Red-Hot Phantoms Look to Keep it Going - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Bears at Crunch, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Gulls, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night this Saturday - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.