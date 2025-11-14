Monsters Sign Forward Tate Singleton to Pro Tryout Contract

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Monsters signed forward Tate Singleton to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. In ten appearances for the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits this season, Singleton posted 4-6-10 with 11 penalty minutes and an even rating and participated in the Monsters' 2025 Training Camp.

A 5'9", 176 lb. left-shooting native of West Lebanon, NH, Singleton, 27, tallied 1-5-6 with 38 penalty minutes in 22 career AHL appearances for the Toronto Marlies and Ontario Reign spanning parts of two seasons from 2023-25. In 120 career ECHL appearances for the Newfoundland Growlers and Greenville spanning parts of three seasons from 2023-25, Singleton provided 47-48-95 with 220 penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, Singleton notched 33-37-70 with 106 penalty minutes and a +4 rating in 140 career NCAA appearances for Ohio State (Big Ten) spanning four seasons from 2019-23. In 53 career USHL appearances for the Central Illinois Flying Aces in 2018-19, Singleton notched 22-15-37 with 71 penalty minutes.







