Monsters Outshoot Bruins But Fall 3-2 in Overtime

Published on November 8, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell 3-2 in overtime to the Providence Bruins (10-1-0-0) on Saturday afternoon at Rocket Arena. With the overtime loss, the Monsters are now 3-2-3-1 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Will Butcher got the scoring started with a power-play tally at 7:48 of the first period off feeds from Luca Pinelli and Justin Pearson giving the Monsters a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes. Providence's Jake Schmaltz notched a shorthanded tally at 3:48 of the middle frame, but Brendan Gaunce responded with a marker on the man advantage at 11:11 assisted by Butcher and Mikael Pyyhtiä putting Cleveland ahead 2-1 heading into the final intermission. The Bruins tied the game with a goal from John Farinacci at 8:55 of the third period forcing the teams into extra time. Providence closed out the game just 45 seconds into overtime with a power-play goal from Matthew Poitras bringing the final score to 3-2.

Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 18 saves in defeat while Providence's Simon Zajicek made 28 saves for the win.

The Monsters hit the road to face the Chicago Wolves on Friday, November 15, at 8:00 p.m. at Allstate Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 1 0 0 - 2

PRO 0 1 1 1 - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 30 1/5 3/4 14 min / 7 inf

PRO 21 1/4 4/5 16 min / 8 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Sawchenko OT 18 3 1-0-2

PRO Zajicek W 28 2 4-1-0

Cleveland Record: 3-2-3-1, 5th North Division

Providence Record: 10-1-0-0, 1st Atlantic Division







