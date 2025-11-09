Halttunen Scores Twice in 4-1 Win over Wranglers

Published on November 8, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda gather following a goal

CALGARY, AB - Rookie winger Kasper Halttunen scored twice in the first period, and goaltender Gabriel Carriere turned aside 26 shots, as the San Jose Barracuda (5-5-1-0) cruised to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Wranglers (6-4-2-0) on Saturday afternoon at the Scotiabank Saddledome. With the win, the Barracuda have now won back-to-back for the first time this season and are riding a four-game points streak (3-0-1-0)

The Barracuda jumped out to an early lead when Egor Afanasyev (1) buried his first of the season midway through the opening frame, ripping in a shot from atop the right circle as he entered the zone on the rush. Later in the period, Halttunen (3, 4) doubled the advantage with a power-play strike at 15:03, then added another just 41 seconds later to make it 3-0 after one.

Calgary's Lucas Ciona (1) got the Wranglers on the board with a power-play goal late in the second, but San Jose held firm in the third. Colin White (2) sealed the win with an empty-netter at 18:23, his second goal of the season. For White, he now has points in his last five games.

Carriere earned his third win of the year, while Ivan Prosvetov stopped 27 of 30 in the loss. The Barracuda went 1-for-3 on the power play, and now have at least one PPG in their last five.

The Barracuda are back on the ice on Tuesday, Nov. 11 at Abbotsford against the Canucks at 7 p.m. They wrap up their five-game road trip in Abbotford on Wednesday before retunring to Tech CU Arena on Saturday, Nov. 15 to host the Ontario Reign for That's So Fetch Night, which includes a Mini Chirp Book for the first 2,500 fans. For tickets and more information, go to SJBarracuda.com.

