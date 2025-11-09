Wild Shut Out, 4-0, by Wolves in Chicago
Published on November 8, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves blanked the Iowa Wild and took a 4-0 win at Allstate Arena on Saturday night. Amir Miftakhov stopped all 25 Iowa shots to secure the shutout for Chicago.
Josiah Slavin opened the scoring 15:05 into the game when he jammed a loose puck under Samuel Hlavaj (28 saves).
Chicago outshot Iowa 11-5 in the first period, while the Wild outshot the Wolves 10-7 in a penalty filled middle frame.
The Wolves pulled away with a pair of goals early in the third period. Evan Vierling corralled an errant point shot from Bryce Montgomery and whipped a turnaround shot past Hlavaj 20 seconds into the period.
Justin Robidas buried a backdoor pass from Ryan Suzuki on a 2-on-1 at 1:39 to widen Chicago's advantage to 3-0.
Felix Unger Sörum scored on the empty net with 1:40 remaining.
Chicago outshot Iowa 32-25. The Wild finished 0-for-5 with the man advantage while the Wolves went 0-for-2 on the power play.
Iowa returns to Casey's Center to host the Rockford IceHogs on Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Sunday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. All fans in attendance will receive "I Fight For" cards.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2025-26 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.
American Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2025
- Stars Drop Close Affair to Moose - Texas Stars
- Wild Shut Out, 4-0, by Wolves in Chicago - Iowa Wild
- Balanced Effort and Steady Kolosov Lift Phantoms Past Marlies, 3-2 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Murray Nets Shutout in Ads' Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Blank Wild, 4-0 - Chicago Wolves
- Daoust's Late Marker Lifts Belleville to 2-1 Win over Hartford - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Lose 2-1 to Senators - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Islanders Push Past T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Pavlenko Posts Shutout as Penguins Beat Comets, 4-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Win 3-2 to Earn Weekend Sweep of Syracuse - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Downed by Charlotte Checkers, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Head to PA, Fall 4-0 to Penguins - Utica Comets
- Halttunen Scores Twice in 4-1 Win over Wranglers - San Jose Barracuda
- Monsters Outshoot Bruins But Fall 3-2 in Overtime - Cleveland Monsters
- New York Rangers Assign D Connor Mackey to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Poitras, P-Bruins Knock off Monsters in Overtime - Providence Bruins
- Capitals Loan Smallman to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Carter Gylander Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Condors V Knights, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Marlies, Game 12 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Firebirds Take First Game Of Weekend Series Against Roadrunners - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Reign Taken Down by Gulls, 6-4 - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners' Rally Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.