Wild Shut Out, 4-0, by Wolves in Chicago

Published on November 8, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves blanked the Iowa Wild and took a 4-0 win at Allstate Arena on Saturday night. Amir Miftakhov stopped all 25 Iowa shots to secure the shutout for Chicago.

Josiah Slavin opened the scoring 15:05 into the game when he jammed a loose puck under Samuel Hlavaj (28 saves).

Chicago outshot Iowa 11-5 in the first period, while the Wild outshot the Wolves 10-7 in a penalty filled middle frame.

The Wolves pulled away with a pair of goals early in the third period. Evan Vierling corralled an errant point shot from Bryce Montgomery and whipped a turnaround shot past Hlavaj 20 seconds into the period.

Justin Robidas buried a backdoor pass from Ryan Suzuki on a 2-on-1 at 1:39 to widen Chicago's advantage to 3-0.

Felix Unger Sörum scored on the empty net with 1:40 remaining.

Chicago outshot Iowa 32-25. The Wild finished 0-for-5 with the man advantage while the Wolves went 0-for-2 on the power play.

Iowa returns to Casey's Center to host the Rockford IceHogs on Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Sunday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. All fans in attendance will receive "I Fight For" cards.

