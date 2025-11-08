Poitras, P-Bruins Knock off Monsters in Overtime

Published on November 8, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland, OH - Forward Matthew Poitras' first tally of the season stood as the overtime winning goal as the Providence Bruins knocked off the Cleveland Monsters 3-2 on Saturday afternoon at Rocket Arena. Jake Schmaltz and John Farinacci each recorded a goal and an assist, while goaltender Simon Zajicek stopped 28 shots to earn the victory.

How It Happened

Will Butcher collected a puck that bounced off a skate in the low slot and slung a shot under the pads of the goaltender, giving the Monsters a 1-0 lead with 12:12 remaining in the first period.

While shorthanded, Farinacci stole the puck away in the right circle and fired a pass to Schmaltz cutting to the left post, where he redirected the puck into the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1 with 16:12 to play in the second frame.

Brendan Gaunce fired a wrist shot from the left circle that snuck between the goaltender's legs for a power play goal, giving the Monsters a 2-1 lead with 8:49 left in the second period.

Riley Duran skated the puck up the middle of the ice and chipped it towards Farinacci at the bottom of the right circle, where he fired a snap shot under the crossbar to tie the game at 2-2 with 11:05 remaining in the third period. Schmaltz received a secondary assist.

49 seconds into overtime, Georgii Merkulov one-timed a pass from the right circle to Poitras at the left post, who redirected the puck into the back of the net to give the P-Bruins the win on the power play. Matej Blumel was credited with a secondary assist.

Stats

Schmaltz and Poitras' tallies were their first goals of the season.

Farinacci has goals in back-to-back games.

The P-Bruins have scored shorthanded goals in consecutive contests.

Zajicek stopped 28 of 30 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 21 shots.

The power play went 1-for-4 and the penalty kill was 4-for-5.

Providence improves to 10-1-0-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Wednesday, November 12 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

