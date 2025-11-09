Murray Nets Shutout in Ads' Win

Published on November 8, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - Isaac Ratcliffe scored two goals and Matt Murray stopped 24 shots as the Milwaukee Admirals defeated the Rockford IceHogs 2-0 Saturday at BMO Center.

Murray earned his 10th career shutout with 24 saves, including 10 in the third period. Late in the third period, Rockford pulled goalie Drew Commesso for an extra attacker. The Admirals then committed a pair of penalties, giving the IceHogs a rare 6-on-3 man advantage for 61 seconds, but the Admirals withstood the pressure.

Ratcliffe, whose season ended due to injury Nov. 16, 2024, recorded his first two-goal game since he scored a pair for the Admirals in a playoff game at Texas in May 2023.

Milwaukee scored the first goal of the game at 9:00 of the second period. Daniel Carr intercepted a clearing attempt at the right point and slid a pass to Ratcliffe atop the right circle. Ratcliffe skated toward the goal and attempted a shot from the right dot. He whiffed on it, but stayed with the puck and after the IceHogs defenders couldn't clear it, Ratcliffe poked the puck into the net for his first goal of the season. Carr recorded the lone assist.

Ratcliffe scored his second of the game to give Milwaukee a 2-0 lead at 9:29 of the second period. Ryder Rolston sped into the offensive zone along the right wing. As he got near the goal line, he zipped a pass to Ratcliffe at the goal mouth. Ratcliffe tapped it in for the marker.

The Admirals grabbed sole possession of second place into the eh Central Division with the victory.

Milwaukee returns to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Wed., Nov. 12 to host Chicago in a school day game. Face-off will be at 10:30 a.m.







