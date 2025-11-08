Capitals Loan Smallman to Hershey

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced that forward Spencer Smallman has been loaned to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Smallman, 29, earned a call-up from Washington for the first time on Nov. 1, but he did not dress during his recall. He has recorded three points (2g, 1a) in six games this season for Hershey, serving as an alternate captain for the club.

In his first season with Hershey in 2024-25, the native of Summerside, Prince Edward Island scored 34 points (10g, 24a) in 62 games. His 24 assists and 34 points were personal bests, and he won the club's Dan Sernoffsky Coaches Award for his dedication to the game. He added four points (2g, 2a) in eight playoff games for Hershey and signed a two-year, two-way contract extension with Washington on April 1.

The 6'1", 205-pound forward was a member of the 2022 Calder Cup Champion Chicago Wolves, scoring 27 points (10g, 17a) in 65 games that season while adding six points (2g, 4a) in 18 postseason games, including assisting on the game-winning goal in the clinching contest of the Calder Cup Finals.

Smallman has scored 132 career points (50g, 82a) in 312 career AHL games with Charlotte, Chicago, Colorado, and Hershey. In addition, Smallman has registered 11 points (5g, 6a) in 26 career Calder Cup Playoff games. He was on Charlotte's roster during the team's run to the Calder Cup in 2019, but he did not appear in a postseason game.

Prior to turning pro, Smallman played five seasons with the Saint John Sea Dogs of the then-Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. In 2016-17, Smallman scored 79 points (30g, 49a) and added 22 points in the playoffs (11g, 11a) as Saint John won the QMJHL title.







