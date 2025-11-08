Roadrunners' Rally Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to Firebirds

Tucson, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners (4-5-2-0) battled back from a three-goal deficit behind a pair of goals from Cameron Hebig, but the rally came up short in a 4-2 loss to the Coachella Valley Firebirds (5-4-1-0) on Friday night at Tucson Arena.

Coachella Valley jumped out with two first-period goals and added another just 1:16 into the second to take a 3-0 lead. Tucson, coming off a late multi-goal comeback in its last outing, once again pushed back.

Hebig put Tucson on the board midway through the second period and struck again on the power play early in the third, cutting the deficit to 3-2. The Roadrunners outshot the Firebirds 20-14 over the final 40 minutes and continued to apply pressure, but Coachella Valley sealed the win with an empty-net goal from Logan Morrison with 1:24 remaining.

With the result, Tucson sits seventh in the Pacific Division with 10 points, while Coachella Valley moves to fifth with 11. The Roadrunners can jump the Firebirds in the standings with a win in Saturday's series finale.

Artem Duda, Ben McCartney, Daniil But, and Austin Poganski each collected assists, while goaltender Jaxson Stauber made 26 saves on 29 shots, matching his season high (Oct. 19 vs. Calgary).

NOTABLES

With his pair of goals, Cameron Hebig is tied Michael Carcone for 2nd all-time in franchise history with 70 goals as a Roadrunner. He is four away from tying Michael Bunting for the franchise record (74).

Hebig has five goals and six points in his last four games (since Oct. 29). His five goals in that span lead the AHL.

With Friday's pair of goals, Hebig leads the team in both goals (7), points (11) and power-play goals (4).

Hebig is now tied for first in the AHL in power-play goals, fourth in goals and 14th in points.

Hebig is the only Roadrunner to record two multi-goal games this season (last 10/29 vs Manitoba).

Ben McCartney earned the primary assist on Hebig's goal, extending his point streak to three games (1g, 2a since Nov. 1 at Iowa).

With his assist, McCartney tied Jan Jenik for 5th all-time in franchise points with 120.

Artem Duda is now tied with Scott Perunovich for the team lead in points among defensemen (7) and tied for the team lead in assists (7) among all skaters.

Rookie Daniil But recorded the secondary assist on Cameron Hebig's third-period power-play goal, extending his point streak to three games (1g, 4a since Nov. 1 at Iowa).

But's five points in the month of November is tied for the third-most in the AHL.

Cameron Hebig's five goals since Oct. 29 leads the AHL. (Kate Dibildox / Tucson Roadrunners)

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

Coachella Valley jumped out to an early lead with two goals in the opening 5:15. Jacob Melanson opened the scoring at 1:50 with a shot from the left circle, and David Goyette doubled the advantage a few minutes later by putting home his own rebound. It marked the first time Tucson has allowed multiple first-period goals since Opening Night on Oct. 10 at Ontario.

The Firebirds controlled play early with the first six shots of the game and a 13-1 shot advantage through the first 12 minutes. Tucson generated momentum midway through the frame after successful back-to-back penalty kills. On the kill, Stauber turned aside Ty Nelson with a left-glove stop and robbed Goyette of a second goal with a right-pad save to keep it 2-0.

The Roadrunners settled in late and tilted the ice over the final five minutes. Rookie Daniil But and forwards Julian Lutz and Sammy Walker created a couple of dangerous scoring chances, but goaltender Niklas Kokko stood tall to preserve Coachella Valley's two-goal lead heading into the first intermission.

SECOND PERIOD

For the second straight frame, Coachella Valley struck early as Jagger Firkus extended the lead to 3-0 just 1:16 into the period.

Tucson answered with pressure less than two minutes later. Artem Duda weaved through the Firebirds defense and set up Owen Allard for a point-blank chance in the slot, but Niklas Kokko turned aside both Allard's attempt and Daniil But's rebound to preserve the lead.

The Roadrunners came up empty on their first power-play opportunity despite dangerous looks from Hebig and Kevin Connauton. Hebig quickly responded at even strength, however, ripping a shot from the left circle for his sixth goal of the season at 10:20 to get Tucson on the board.

Stauber continued to keep the Roadrunners within reach, flashing his glove twice late in the frame, including a highlight stop on John Hayden's breakaway with just over a minute remaining to keep it a two-goal game.

Tucson earned another power play in the closing seconds as Mitchell Stevens was called for holding with 19 seconds left, giving the Roadrunners a man-advantage to start the third period.

THIRD PERIOD

The Roadrunners opened the third period with sustained pressure in the offensive zone, including a pair of early chances from Owen Allard and Poganski that narrowly missed the net. Tucson continued to push and Michal Kunc and Walker each had a dangerous opportunity, but Kokko turned aside each attempt.

Tucson kept pushing and a Firebirds holding penalty gave the Roadrunners another opportunity on the man advantage. On the power play, Hebig ripped a wrister from the right circle at 8:09 of the third, beating Kokko high on the glove side to make it 3-2 and pull Tucson within one.

Stauber continued his strong night in net and denied a point-blank chance from Jacov Novak midway through the period to keep the Roadrunners within striking distance. Tucson pulled Stauber in the final minutes in search of the equalizer, but Coachella Valley sealed the win with an empty-net tally in the final minute to secure a 3-1 victory.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners will look to complete the sweep/split the series against the Firebirds on Saturday at Tucson Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. AZT. Fans can listen live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app and watch on AHLtv on FloHockey.







