New York Rangers Assign D Connor Mackey to Wolf Pack
Published on November 8, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned defenseman Connor Mackey to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
Mackey, 29, skated in 66 games with the Wolf Pack during the 2024-25 season, recording 24 points (6 g, 18 a). He also appeared in two games with the Rangers.
The native of Tower Lakes, IL, has scored two assists in nine games with the Wolf Pack this season, his third with the club.
Over parts of three seasons, Mackey has appeared in 119 games with the Wolf Pack, scoring 37 points (8 g, 29 a).
Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2025-26 season are powered by Verizon.
Join the Wolf Pack for the 2025-26 season! Single game tickets are on sale now!
American Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2025
- Monsters Outshoot Bruins But Fall 3-2 in Overtime - Cleveland Monsters
- New York Rangers Assign D Connor Mackey to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Poitras, P-Bruins Knock off Monsters in Overtime - Providence Bruins
- Capitals Loan Smallman to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Carter Gylander Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Condors V Knights, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Marlies, Game 12 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Firebirds Take First Game Of Weekend Series Against Roadrunners - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Reign Taken Down by Gulls, 6-4 - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners' Rally Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- New York Rangers Assign D Connor Mackey to Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Drop Third Straight, Lose, 4-2, to Rocket
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 4
- Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation Opens 2025 Grant Application Process
- Former Wolf Pack Forwards Chris Bourque and Alexandre Giroux Named to AHL Hall of Fame