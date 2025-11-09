Colorado Rallies for 3-2 Shootout WinOver Canucks

LOVELAND, CO - Colorado forward Tristen Nielsen scored a pair of goals, while fellow forward T.J. Tynan picked up two assists, as the Eagles rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Abbotsford Canucks 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday. Goaltender Isak Posch improved to 7-1-1 on the season, making 25 saves on 27 shots. The victory now improves Colorado's record to a league-best 11-2-0-1, while Tynan moves into the top spot in the league in both assists (16) and points (16).

Abbotsford forward Josh Bloom would generate the game's first goal when he streaked through the left-wing circle before slicing to the low slot and lighting the lamp with a wrister. The goal was Bloom's first AHL goal and put the Canucks on top 1-0 at the 8:18 mark of the opening frame. Abbotsford would go on to outshoot the Eagles 10-6 in the period and carried a 1-0 advantage into the first intermission.

The Canucks would strike again when forward Nick Poisson hammered home a one-timer from the right-wing circle, extending Abbotsford's lead to 2-0 at the 10:06 mark of the second period.

A power play for the Canucks just minutes later would implode, as Nielsen wired a wrister from the slot that would catch goaltender Jonathan Lemieux and roll across the goal line, slicing the deficit to 2-1 with 6:00 to play in the middle frame.

Nielsen would jump back on the scoresheet just 42 seconds later, as he capped off a breakaway with a shot from between the circles that lit the lamp and tied the game at 2-2.

The third period would see Abbotsford dominate the shots on goal 13-4, but some stellar play from Posch kept it a 2-2 score as the game shifted to sudden-death overtime.

Colorado would earn a power play in the extra session and would heap five shots onto the net of Lemieux; however, the Eagles would be held off the board and the contest moved to a shootout.

Forwards Jayson Megna and Ivan Ivan would light the lamp in the shootout, while Posch shut down two of the Canucks three shooters to secure the 3-2 win.

Lemieux suffered the shootout loss, finishing with 24 saves on 26 shots, as Colorado finished the night going 0-for-2 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Lemieux suffered the shootout loss, finishing with 24 saves on 26 shots, as Colorado finished the night going 0-for-2 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.







