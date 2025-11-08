Carter Gylander Reassigned to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday reassigned goaltender Carter Gylander to the Grand Rapids Griffins from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

Gylander has appeared in four games with Toledo this season, showing a 2-2-0 record with a 2.78 goals-against average and an .895 save percentage. Last season as a rookie, the 24-year-old went 20-9-5 in 34 regular-season games with the Walleye to go along with a 2.61 GAA and a .907 save percentage. He then aided Toledo to the Kelly Cup Finals with a 6-2 ledger, a 2.88 GAA and an .895 save percentage in eight playoff games. Gylander also appeared in three contests with the Griffins in 2024-25 and logged a 2-1-0 record with a 3.49 GAA and an .890 save percentage. He made his AHL debut on Oct. 27, 2024, at Lehigh Valley, earning a 4-3 shootout victory behind 33 saves and three stops in the shootout. Gylander was the 191st overall pick by Detroit in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Prior to turning pro, Gylander spent four seasons with Colgate University from 2020-24. Throughout his collegiate career, the Beaumont, Alberta, native logged a 46-46-13 ledger with a 2.69 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 106 outings. In 2022-23, Gylander was named to the ECAC All-Tournament Team and dubbed the ECAC Tournament MVP when he guided Colgate to a conference championship.

