Wolves Blank Wild, 4-0

Published on November 8, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

ROSEMONT, IL - The Chicago Wolves snapped a two-game losing skid by defeating the Iowa Wild 4-0 on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

Wolves goaltender Amir Miftakhov made 25 saves to record his first shutout of the season and got offensive support from Felix Unger Sorum (goal, assist), Josiah Slavin (goal), Evan Vierling (goal) and Justin Robidas (goal).

The Wolves struck late in the opening period when Slavin found the back of the net during a goal-mouth scramble. The Wolves captain swooped in and batted a loose puck past Wild netminder Samuel Hlavaj for Slavin's first goal of the season. Givani Smith earned an assist on the score.

After a scoreless second, Vierling put the Wolves out in front 2-0 just 20 seconds into the third when he jumped on a loose puck in the slot and ripped a shot that beat a lunging Hlavaj to the stick side. Bryce Montgomery and Unger Sorum recorded assists on Vierling's second goal of the season.

The Wolves kept coming and extended the lead to three goals 1:19 later on Robidas' second marker of the season. While on the rush, the forward tapped in a shot from in close following a terrific cross-ice pass from Ryan Suzuki. Bradly Nadeau added a helper on Robidas' tally.

Unger Sorum capped the scoring with an empty-netter in the waning moments-his fourth goal of the season.

Miftakhov improved to 3-2-0-0 on the season while Hlavaj (28 saves) suffered the loss for the Wild.

Chicago upped its record to 5-4-1-0 on the season while Iowa dropped to 4-6-0-1.

Up next: The Wolves host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday at Allstate Arena (3 p.m.).

