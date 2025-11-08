Reign Taken Down by Gulls, 6-4

Published on November 8, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Ontario Reign (6-4-1-0) fell to the San Diego Gulls (4-4-2-0) Friday night by a final score of 6-4 in front of 7,289 fans at Pechanga Arena. The Reign will host the Gulls Saturday night at Toyota Arena for a 6 p.m. puck-drop.

Martin Chromiak tied a career high notching four points on two goals and two assists as the Reign produced a season high 45 shots in the losing effort. San Diego potted two short-handed goals, and a four-on-four tally as well. Ontario trailed 3-1 going into a third period that saw six goals, three for each team. Every goal the Gulls scored in the third period the Reign had answered back with quick scores of their own.

Date: Nov. 7, 2025

Venue: Pechanga Arena - San Diego, CA

1st 2nd 3rd FINAL

ONT 0 1 3 4

SD 1 2 3 6

Shots PP

ONT 45 2/7

SD 32 0/2

Three Stars -

1. Judd Caufield (SD)

2. Tim Washe (SD)

3. Nico Myatovic (SD)

W: Husso

L: Copley

