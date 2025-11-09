Moose Edge Stars, 3-2

The Manitoba Moose (4-6-2-0) came back to win 3-2 over the Texas Stars (3-6-1-0) on Saturday night. The Moose bounced back from a 4-1 loss to the Stars on Friday.

Texas, despite being outshot 12-6 in the first period, scored the frame's only goals. Cross Hanas dashed in on a breakaway and beat Thomas Milic along the ice 14:41 into the stanza, giving Texas a 1-0 lead. Harrison Scott took a cross-ice pass from Cameron Hughes two minutes later and fired a shot past Milic to grow the lead to two. Remi Poirier was sharp yet again, stopping all 12 Moose shots in the first frame in his fourth consecutive start against Manitoba.

The Moose were keen to fight back in the second. David Gustafsson mopped up a mess in front of the goal after the antlered ones took several whacks at it, cutting the Texas lead to 2-1. Later in the period, the Stars thought they had reestablished their two-goal advantage, but it was ruled the puck was kicked into the goal following a net-front scrum. The video system continued to get some work later in the period. A point shot hit Phil Di Giuseppe and trickled toward the net. It ramped up on top of Poirier's pad, but somehow stayed out, which was confirmed by video review. Both netminders made eight saves in the frame.

The Moose continued their fight into the final 20 minutes. Fabian Wagner scored his first goal of the season to level the score after a cheeky pass from Brayden Yager, and the Swedish forward capitalized with Poirier sliding the wrong direction. Only 25 seconds later, Colby Barlow tapped his first of the season into the cage, finishing off a loose puck sitting near the goal line. Thomas Milic wasn't to be denied a victory, stopping all 10 shots he faced in the third, and 22 on the night in the 3-2 Moose win.

Quotable

Moose forward Fabian Wagner

"It was a big win. Great team effort out there today. We were playing for each other; we may have found something here, so hopefully we can keep building on this."

Statbook

Colby Barlow scored his first AHL game-winning goal

Brayden Yager secured his first multi-point game in the AHL

Phil Di Giuseppe had his first multi-point night in antlers

