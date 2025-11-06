Moose Loan Pair of Skaters to Norfolk

Published on November 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team loaned defenceman Dawson Barteaux and forward Kevin Conley to the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.

Barteaux, 25, has appeared in one game with the Moose this season. The Foxwarren, Man. product has 28 points (5G, 23A) in 87 games with Manitoba since joining the team in 2023. Overall, Barteaux holds 33 points (7G, 26A) in 144 career AHL games split between Manitoba and the Texas Stars. The Dallas Stars' sixth round (168th overall) selection in the 2018 NHL Draft has 45 points (5G, 40A) in 88 career ECHL appearances with the Idaho Steelheads.

Conley, 28, posted one goal in two games of action with the Moose this season. The University of Nebraska-Omaha alumni tallied six points (3G, 3A) in 34 games with the Moose during the 2024-25 campaign, his first with the organization. Conley owns 28 points (14G, 14A) in 131 career AHL outings split between the Moose and Iowa Wild. The Wausau, Wisc. native has eight points (5G, 3A) in 11 career ECHL contests with the Reading Royals and Iowa Heartlanders.

The Moose begin a five-game road swing Friday night against the Texas Stars at 7 p.m. CT. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. CT on cjob.com, the Winnipeg Jets App and AHLTV on FloHockey.

Manitoba returns home to face the Chicago Wolves on Thursday, Nov. 20 (7 p.m. CT) and Saturday Nov. 22 (2 p.m. CT). Saturday's matchup is the Hockey Fights Cancer game in support of Camp Quality Manitoba. Tickets for both contests are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

